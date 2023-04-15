Brazil Para-Badminton International: Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam book semis spots

Sao Paulo (Brazil), April 15 Ace Indian shuttler Pramod Bhagat and World No 4 Sukant Kadam have secured their spots in the semi-finals of the ongoing Brazil Para-Badminton International 2023, here.

The Padma Shri Awardee Bhagat reached the semi-finals in singles and men's doubles event while Kadam has reached the semi-finals of men's singles and doubles.

Pramod eased past Peru's Pedro Pablo De Vinatea 21-7, 21-12 in the men's single quarter final clash. It took him just 30 minutes to book a clash with Japan's Daisuke Fujihara in the semi-finals.

He also secured a semi-final spot in the men's doubles with his partner Sukant Kadam. The duo defeated Peru's pair of Pedro Pablo De Vinatea and Renzo Diquez Bances Morales.

The match lasted for 25 minutes, and the final score read 21-10 and 21-14. The duo will now face India's Kumar Nitesh and Tarun in the semi-finals.

However, Pramod had to face a loss in the mixed doubles with his partner Manisha Ramadass as the pair went down fighting to Indonesia's Hikmat Ramdani and Leani Ratri Oktila.

On the other hand, Sukant Kadam won a hard-fought quarterfinal against India's Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj. The match was tight and went all the way to 3 sets. Sukant put on a great fight and had all the answers for Suhas and the final score read 29-27, 11-21 and 21-17.

Sukant will now face Tarun in the semi-final clash.

