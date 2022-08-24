Lakshya Sen marches into pre-quarters of BWF World Championships

Young Indian badminton ace Lakshya Sen sailed into the men's singles pre-quarterfinals with a straight game win over Spain's Luis Penalver in the BWF World Championships here on Wednesday. After trailing 3-4, the ninth seeded Sen grabbed a six-point lead to be 13-7. The Indian continued to stay ahead before comfortably wrapping up the first game.

Sen, a world championship bronze medallist, then maintained his stranglehold over the Spanish shuttler and won the second game by a bigger margin.In the second game, the first six points were shared between the two players, but the 21-year-old Indian pulled ahead riding on his superior play.