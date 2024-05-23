10,000+ Happy Customers for Krishiv Auto Agencies Pvt. Ltd. A Dealer partner for Morris Garages India

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 23: Krishiv Auto Agencies Pvt Ltd is the authorized Dealer Partner for Morris Garages India, epitomizing a legacy of excellence in serving the market. Known for its commitment to innovation, safety, and customer satisfaction, MG Motor India has rapidly gained a loyal customer base across the country.

Since its inception in 2019, Krishiv Auto Agencies Pvt Ltd has delivered 10,000 MG cars across the Mumbai region. The dealership has successfully retained over 90 per cent of its customer base. It stands tall across Mumbai, boasting a network of 7 state-of-the-art facilities which comprises 4 Showrooms, 3 Service Workshops & Body shop with 50+ bays, making it one of the largest in Mumbai.

Gautam Modi - Dealer Principal Krishiv Auto Agencies Pvt. Ltd. heartily thanks their patrons for his accomplishment of delivering 10,000 cars. Among these esteemed patrons are well-known Celebrities, Influencers, and Business Tycoons.

The Gautam Modi Group has been at the helm of the MG dealership, marking a significant milestone as Krishiv Auto Agencies Pvt. Ltd. enters its sixth operational year.

Gautam Modi says, "Customer satisfaction is a driving force for us and we take pride in having built a community of happy MG owners who trust us for their motoring needs. This milestone reflects our continuous efforts to provide unparalleled service and quality. As we move forward, we are dedicated to maintaining this trust and delivering exceptional experiences to every customer who walks through our doors".

On this occasion, Sethumadhavan K U took his car delivery from MG Mumbai West showroom in the presence of Nidhi Modi- Director of Gautam Modi Group, Abhijit Chavan- CEO of Krishiv Auto Agencies Pvt. Ltd.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor