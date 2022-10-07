11 Mobile Hospitals (Ambulances) for Animals’ Welfare and Treatment by Samast Mahajan Group and Pandit Somesh Mathur

Pandit Somesh Mathur, Actress Suchitra Krishnamurthy, Shri. Mukesh Bhatt, Shri. Girish Shah

Mumbai , October 7: Samast Mahajan & Pandit Somesh Mathur initiated a noble deed by inaugurating the fleet of 11 Mobile Hospitals with Veterinary Doctors (Ambulances) on 6th Oct 2022 in Mumbai. The event was attended by Legendary Movie Producer Shri. Mukesh Bhatt, Singer-Actress Suchitra Krishnamurthy, and many other dignitaries.

The fleet of 11 Ambulances has been created for the welfare of animals (both street and domestic) in Mumbai.

Earlier in the week, the event was flagged off by The Honourable Governor of Maharashtra, Shri. Bhagat Singh Koshyari Ji, The Honourable Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying of India, Government of India, Shri. Parshottam Rupala Ji, The Honourable Minister of Tourism, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Women and Child Development, Government of Maharashtra, Shri. Mangal Prabhat Lodha Ji and other dignitaries at The Raj Bhawan, Mumbai.

Samast Mahajan was established in 2001 with the sole intention of doing charitable work to better the lives of human beings and all other living beings alike while also doing its best for environmental causes. Their main area of social services are Animal Welfare, with compassion towards animals and birds, environmental activities, educational support to needy students and educational institutes, Disaster relief during the time of natural or man-made calamities, and religious services to conserve, improve, and upkeep ancient religious places.

Samast Mahajan is widespread in India, namely Mumbai, Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, and Rajkot. The organization is one of the most active ones when it comes to supporting animals living in gaushalas and panjrapoles across the states.

Samast Mahajan is a public trust registered in 2001 under the Mumbai Public Trust Act 1950.

Shri. Girish Shah, Managing Trustee, Samast Mahajan Group, said, “Our organization is already working for helpless animals in other states of the country. When we thought of such mobile ambulances in Mumbai, we realized we would need at least 11 ambulances, as the city has a lot of traffic congestion, so the ambulance can reach on time in case any animal gets injured or is ill.

On this occasion, Shri. Mukesh Bhatt quoted, “I always used to think, who takes care of these helpless animals but then Pandit Somesh Mathur introduced me to Samast Mahajan group.

I am overwhelmed by their active participation and noble deeds. I am happy how this ambulance is well equipped with the latest technology making it a mobile hospital for animals. It is commendable work by Samast Mahajan”.

Pandit Somesh Mathur said, “All of these 11 ambulances are well equipped with modern technology. It is a joint effort by all of us towards injured helpless animals of Mumbai. We wish every Mumbaikar get associated with this campaign. If you see any injured animal, please call on the toll-free number for support and “Sewa”. This mobile hospital will reach the injured or sick animal in no time at all”.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor