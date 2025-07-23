110cc Bikes With the Highest Mileage

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 23: Bikes in the 110cc category strike a balance between fuel efficiency, affordability, and everyday usability. They are rightly suited for short to mid-range travel, especially in high-traffic or semi-urban areas. Models like the Bajaj Platina 100, Honda Livo, and TVS Sport stand out for mileage and low upkeep.

Introduction

Finding a fuel-efficient and affordable bike is a top priority for many. With fuel costs rising and roads getting more congested, 110cc bikes have quietly become the smart choice for everyday travel. They are light, practical, and surprisingly efficient for their size. These bikes are also ideal for short to moderate distances without burning a hole in your pocket. Backing them with the right bike insurance ensures better protection on the road.

Fuel-Efficient 110cc Bikes in India

Mileage should be at the top of your checklist while choosing a bike if saving on fuel is a priority. Here is a closer look at the top 110cc bikes that stand out for their mileage and overall value:

Bajaj Platina 100

If there is one bike that has earned a loyal fan base for being low-cost and super efficient, it is the Bajaj Platina 100. This bike is ideal for people commuting long distances, especially in semi-urban or rural areas. It clocks in an impressive mileage of around 73.5 kmpl.

* Engine: 102cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke DTS-i

* Fuel Tank: 11 litres

* Power Output: 7.79 PS @ 7400 rpm

* Torque: 8.34 Nm @ 5600 rpm

* Weight: 117 kg

* Brakes: Drum at both ends

* Mileage: 73.5 kmpl

* Top Speed: 90 kmph

TVS Sport

The TVS Sport is a favourite in the budget segmentit is great for new riders or short-distance travellers. The bike offers a comfortable ride, decent build quality, and a mileage of around 70 kmpl. This bike has also been a go-to for mileage lovers for years. What is notable about it is its tough frame paired with vibrant graphics, which makes it appealing to young buyers. It also offers a comfortable riding triangle. This means handlebars, footpegs, and seats are optimally placed for fatigue-free riding. Its low running cost is clearly the reason why it remains a favourite.

* Engine: 109.7cc

* Fuel Tank: 10 litres

* Power: 8.29 PS @ 7350 rpm

* Torque: 8.07 Nm @ 4500 rpm

* Weight: 112 kg

* Top Speed: 70 kmph

Hero Passion Xtec

The Hero Passion Xtec is not just about style and substance. It also features a refined BS6 engine that strikes a balance between power and economy. You can expect about 59 kmplit is decent for city riding. The bike stands out with its fully digital display, offering Bluetooth support along with notifications for incoming calls and text messages. It is a rare feature in this segment. The i3S start-stop technology helps conserve fuel in traffic. This makes it ideal for city dwellers. The bike also features an LED projector headlamp for better visibility.

* Engine: 113.2cc, air-cooled

* Fuel Tank: 10 litres

* Power: 9.12 PS @ 7500 rpm

* Torque: 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm

* Weight: 117 kg

* Brakes: Drum, with combined braking

* Top Speed: 90 kmph

TVS Star City Plus

The TVS Star City Plus offers a mileage of around 68 kmpl and is designed for individuals seeking an affordable and hassle-free commuter bike. One standout feature is its ET-Fi (Eco Thrust Fuel Injection) technology, which boosts fuel efficiency and improves throttle response. The dual-tone styling, textured seat, and LED headlamp give it a touch of flair. Additionally, the USB mobile charger provides convenience for daily users. The bike also features a refined engine and reduced vibrations, which enhance the ride experience.

* Engine: 109.7cc, single-cylinder

* Fuel Tank: 10 litres

* Power: 7.88 PS @ 7500 rpm

* Torque: 8.19 Nm @ 7350 rpm

* Weight: 115 kg

* Top Speed: 90 kmph

Honda Livo

Sleek looks, lightweight frame, and high mileagethat is the Honda Livo for you. It delivers around 74 kmpl and is one of the most fuel-efficient 110cc bikes in the country. This bike strikes a balance between premium design and everyday utility. Its muscular fuel tank, sharp tank extensions, and body-coloured mirrors give it a sporty look, whereas the silent start with ACG motor ensures quiet and smoother ignition. This bike performs well both in city conditions and on weekend getaways.

* Engine: 109.51cc, air-cooled

* Fuel Tank: 9 litres

* Power: 8.79 PS @ 7900 rpm

* Torque: 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm

* Weight: 113 kg

* Brakes: Drum

* Top Speed: 85 kmph

Honda CD 110 Dream

The CD 110 Dream is right up your alley if reliability is your main concern. The bike is renowned for its sturdy construction and straightforward maintenance. It offers approximately 74 kmpl. The CD 110 Dream delivers excellent practicality, although it looks plain. The HET (Honda Eco Technology) engine ensures maximum output with minimum fuel input. It also includes features like tubeless tyres and a sealed chain, which reduces day-to-day maintenance. The bike is a reliable ride for various road conditions, thanks to its long seat and solid ground clearance.

* Engine: 109.2cc, BS-VI

* Fuel Tank: 9.1 litres

* Power: 8.31 PS @ 7500 rpm

* Torque: 9.09 Nm @ 5000 rpm

* Weight: 112 kg

* Top Speed: 86 kmph

TVS Radeon

The TVS Radeon is a durable and value-for-money option that offers around 65 km mileage. It is built for the daily grind and comes in multiple colours and variants to suit personal preferences. Beyond its fuel efficiency, the Radeon also features a tank pad, chrome-plated rearview mirrors, and a USB charger. These are features at this price point. Its DuraLife engine is tuned for durability, and the Synchronised Braking Technology (SBT) improves stability during sudden stops.

* Engine: 109.7cc

* Fuel Tank: 10 litres

* Power: 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm

* Torque: 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm

* Weight: 113 kg

* Top Speed: 90 kmph

Bajaj CT 110

The CT 110 is made for rough use and tough roads. It comes with a kerb weight of 127 kg and a fuel efficiency of 70 kmpl. This bike's reinforced grab rail, wide seat, and semi-knobby tyres make it perfect for rural usage or rough terrain. The engine produces a distinctive, throaty sound, and the ride remains stable even when the bike is fully loaded.

* Engine: 115cc, single-cylinder

* Fuel Tank: 11 litres

* Power: 8.48 BHP @ 7000 rpm

* Torque: 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm

* Top Speed: 90 kmph

Conclusion

Choosing the right 110cc bike is essential, and ensuring it is properly protected is equally important. Having two-wheeler insurance is not just about meeting the legal requirement. It also provides financial relief in the event of accidents or damage due to natural disasters. Besides mandatory third party bike insurance, you must have own damage cover for broader protection.

Disclaimer: The above information is for illustrative purposes only. For more details, please refer to the policy wordings and prospectus before concluding the sales.

