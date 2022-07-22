12 years later, Shailendra Singh gets Singh is Kinng title back; a biographical series on Shailendra’s life in the works

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22: It’s been an arduous journey of 12 years for Shailendra Singh to get back the title of Singh is Kinng, which originally belonged to him. Singh had given the title to superstar Akshay Kumar in 2007. In 2007, Shailendra Singh had plans to make a film called Singh Is King. Akshay suggested that Shailendra let him make the film with Vipul Shah instead, as he was already doing 8×10 Tasveer with Singh.

Even back then, Singh had a 20-page plot based on the quest for a Kohinoor diamond. Singh had designed the poster too. It turns out that the title is back to him after a decade-long wait. Singh tells us, “I got the title back only six months ago.”

The plan for what the title will serve is already in order. A biopic based on Singh’s life is currently in the works. Singh confirms, saying, “It is a biographical series. We are looking at it as a 4-part outing, with eight episodes each season. We view it as a rags-to-riches story of a guy who came to the city of dreams and became Asia’s largest music producer.”

Singh is a multi-faceted man of many talents who is a producer, director, writer, actor, lyricist, and music director.

Unplugged Cinema by Shailendra Singh is a series he has been doing for the last few years. The second one starring Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones, recently went on streaming and the third, Earthian, is a silent art documentary on the festival circuit. Followed by Dog, a dark film about the relationship between a man and a dog. The film was shot in Rohtang Pass and is now in the post-production stage. The biopic will delve into Singh’s early life and cover it until the making of his cinema brand, his trials and tribulations and mostly his learnings.

