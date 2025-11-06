12th Edition of Surat International Textile Expo ‘SITEX 2025’ to be held in Surat in November 2025

Surat (Gujarat) [India], November 6: The 12th Edition of Surat International Textile Expo SITEX 2025 will be held in jointly organising with the Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SGCCI), Southern Gujarat Chamber Trade and Industries Development centre and Surat Texmac Federation on 22nd-24th November 2025, at the Surat International Exhibition and Convention Centre (SIECC), Sarsana, Surat, between 10:00 am and 7:00 pm.

Mr Nikhil Madrasi, President, SGCCI, said that SITEX, the 12th edition, organised by SGCCI, is an all-round exhibition that encompasses the entire textile machinery industry. The ultimate aim of this mega show is to provide a new focus and thrust to the textile industry in India on the international front. The Indian textile sector is fast-growing, and the exhibition will be a great leap towards the vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047. It will not only lead to further development of technology and an increase in production, but it will also create mass employment.

Along with constant improvement in technology of the textile machinery, SITEX 2025 will display a great variety of high technology machines, such as Water Jet Machines, Air Jet Machines, High-Speed Rapier Machines, Jacquard Machines, Circular Knitting Machines, Digital Printing Machines, Needle Machines, Fusing Machines and numerous other modern machines and accessories.

This mega exhibition will involve over 100 exhibitors around India and has the potential to draw a huge number of people to Surat and India at large.

Registration is absolutely free to visitors using the official link: https://expo.sgcci.in/sitex2025

SGCCI warmly welcomes all Indian and foreign textile business people, manufacturers, traders and other stakeholders to visit SITEX 2025 in Surat and see the current innovations that are defining the future of the textile industry.

To get the details, visit our site sitex.sgcci.in. [https://sitex.sgcci.in/]

Business