14.2 crore free gas refills provided under Ujjwala scheme: Centre informs Rajya Sabha

New Delhi [India], December 4 : The central government has provided 14.17 crore free LPG refills across the country under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, the Parliament was informed on Monday.

In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Rameswar, minister of state in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, apprised that there are 9.67 crore active LPG connections under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), which includes 69.26 lakh connections in Rajasthan as of October 2023.

The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) was started in May 2016 to provide clean cooking fuel to poor households across the country. Under PMUY, a deposit-free LPG connection is provided to adult women from poor households.

"The government started a targeted subsidy of Rs 200/- per 14.2 kg cylinder for up to 12 refills per year (and proportionately pro-rated for 5 Kg connections) to the PMUY consumers in May 2022. In October 2023, the government increased the targeted subsidy to ` 300 per 14.2 kg cylinder for up to 12 refills per year (and proportionately pro-rated for 5 Kg connections)," Rameswar Teli informed the Parliament.

"Further, the government had also provided upto to three free refills to PMUY beneficiaries under Pradhan MantriGaribKalyan Package from April 2020 to December 2020 etc.Under this scheme, 14.17 crore free refills were provided across the country," he added.

