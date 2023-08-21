ATK

Kufri (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 21: The picturesque Kufri Holiday Resort has become a hub of glamour and cultural celebration as 16 exceptionally talented participants have arrived to compete in the prestigious Miss Divine Beauty Pageant. The event, which kicked off on August 16, 2023, promises to be a blend of elegance, tradition, and enchanting experiences.

The first day of the Miss Divine Beauty Pageant witnessed an engaging introduction session, where each participant showcased her unique charisma and poise. The diversity of personalities and backgrounds among the participants added an exciting element to the proceedings, setting the tone for the days ahead.

On the second day, the participants were treated to a mesmerizing property tour of the Kufri Holiday Resort. Nestled amidst the stunning landscapes of Himachal Pradesh, the resort's beauty served as a perfect backdrop for the aspiring beauty queens. The property tour provided an opportunity for the participants to bond, exchange ideas, and prepare for the upcoming rounds. The second-day evening, they took on the role of chefs. It was a true testament to their versatility. This experience has truly enriched the pageant's journey, fostering camaraderie and highlighting their ability to take on diverse challenges.

The highlight of the event came on the third day when the participants, along with local Himachali artists, immersed themselves in the rich cultural heritage of Himachal. A vibrant and energetic Himachali folk dance performance enthralled both participants and spectators alike. This event was held at Kufri Holiday Resort, where 16 gorgeous diva supported the environment via their activism and carried out useful deeds with the help of Kufri Holiday Resort. The participants were given the opportunity to embrace and promote the distinctive culture and traditional costume of Himachal Pradesh through this enthralling presentation, which also highlighted the artistic talent of local artists. To motivated people of Himachal at this natural calamity.

The Miss Divine Beauty Pageant at Kufri Holiday Resort is a testament to the seamless blend of contemporary elegance and cultural heritage. As the event continues, the participants will engage in further rounds of competition, showcasing their confidence, intelligence, and elegance. Among the 16 participants, two exceptional young women will represent India on the international stage. They will be selected to participate in prestigious international beauty pageants, Miss Earth and Miss International.

Dhian Chand, Managing Director of Kufri Holiday Resort: "We are thrilled to welcome the remarkable participants of the Miss Divine Beauty Pageant to Kufri Holiday Resort. It's inspiring to witness these young women come together, embracing their individuality and celebrating the diverse culture of Himachal Pradesh. Through activities like the introduction, property tour, and the mesmerizing Himachali folk dance, we are not only promoting beauty but also fostering a deep connection with the rich heritage of this region."

Deepak Agarwal, Founder & CEO of Divine Group Foundation "The journey of Miss Divine Beauty goes beyond surface appearances – it's about empowering women to be confident, intelligent, and culturally aware. The participants' presence at Kufri Holiday Resort has brought a fusion of elegance and tradition. The introduction, property tour, and the enchanting Himachali folk dance showcase the holistic essence of this pageant, allowing each participant to contribute to the promotion of Himachal's culture and attire."

