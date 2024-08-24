16 national awards for e-Governance 2024 to be conferred during 27th National Conference in Mumbai next month

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 24 : The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions has announced that the 16 National Awards for e-Governance 2024 will be conferred during the 27th National Conference on e-Governance in Maharashtra's Mumbai on September 3 and 4.

The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions said in a statement on Saturday that the awards ceremony will be graced by Union Minister of State, Dr Jitendra Singh, who will recognize the outstanding achievements in the realm of digital governance.

"16 National Awards for e- Governance 2024 to be conferred on 3rd and 4th September 2024 during 27th National Conference on e- Governance in Mumbai, Maharashtra For the year 2024, there are five categories under which the National Awards for e-Governance 2024 will be conferred The Awards to be conferred by Union Minister of State @DrJitendraSingh," it said.

According to the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, this year's awards will be conferred across five distinct categories: Government Process Re-Engineering, Application of Emerging Technologies for Citizen-Centric Services, District Level Initiative in e-Governance, Research on Citizen-Centric Services by Academic & Research Institutions, and Replication of Top Technological Solutions/Initiatives. These categories highlight the diverse ways in which technology is being leveraged to improve governance and service delivery.

The list of awardees for 2024 features a broad spectrum of innovative projects. Among the notable winners is the "Poshan Tracker" by the Ministry of Women & Child Development, led by Indevar Pandey, former Secretary.

Another recipient is the "iGOT" initiative by Karmayogi Bharat, directed by Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary. The "Area Officer, the Worksite Monitoring And Inspection Management System" from the Department of Rural Development, under the leadership of Amit Kataria, former Joint Secretary, is also recognized.

Other distinguished projects include "Shiksha Setu Axom" by Samagra Shiksha, Assam, led by Dr Om Prakash, and "Rajkisan Saathi Phase-II" from the Department of Information Technology and Communication, Government of Rajasthan, managed by Inderjeet Singh, Commissioner and Special Secretary.

Additionally, the "Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC)" by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, led by Sanjiv, Joint Secretary, is among the honorees.

The awards will be accompanied by a Trophy, Certificate, and monetary incentives. Gold Awardees will receive Rs 10 lakh, while Silver Awardees will be awarded Rs 5 lakh. These funds are intended to support the continuation and expansion of the winning projects or address resource gaps in public welfare.

The ceremony will be a focal point of the 27th Shiksha Setu Axom, which aims to bring together leaders, innovators, and stakeholders to discuss and celebrate advancements in digital governance. Dr. Jitendra Singh's participation underscores the government's commitment to recognizing and promoting excellence in e-governance.

