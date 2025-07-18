1X Properties Launches Brand Identity and Revolutionary Affiliate Program in a Star-Studded Global Event

New Delhi [India], July 18:In what is being hailed as a game-changing moment in the global real estate sector, 1X Properties, headquartered in Canada, unveiled its new logo and official website yesterday in a high-profile launch event attended by business leaders, media, investors, and a glittering array of celebrities from Bollywood and Hollywood.

The event witnessed the official launch of 1X Properties' groundbreaking Affiliate Marketing program (1X AM) — a zero-investment model designed to empower individuals globally through real estate-based referral income.

Mr. Ameer Haider, company representative and key spokesperson, presented the brand's vision to transform property marketing into a tech-enabled, income-generating platform for every individual. With zero investment entry and lifetime referral benefits, the 1X AM plan has already sparked massive interest across Asia and the Gulf region.

“We are not just selling properties — we are creating entrepreneurs, empowering people to earn, grow, and build with us,” Mr. Ameer stated during his keynote speech.

The event became an instant sensation with the appearance of top celebrities from both Bollywood and global entertainment industries, including: Rakhi Sawant,Vishal Kotiyan,Shiv Thakare,Divyanka Tripathi,Ali Quli Mirza,Sana Suri,Abdu Rozik (International Artist),Vishal Dahiya, and many more!

The red carpet shimmered with media flashes, and social media exploded with behind-the-scenes moments, adding to the event's virality.

Top-level stakeholders, investors, and board members of 1X Properties were also present and expressed their strong faith in the new business model. Industry experts called it “India and UAE's first tech-integrated affiliate property system with global scalability.”

With this mega launch, 1X Properties becomes the first company in the property sector to merge affiliate marketing and real estate on a mass level, targeting not just investors, but students, homemakers, professionals, and NRIs looking for income opportunities.

The new website allows affiliates to register, promote, and earn through a seamless digital experience, setting a new benchmark in the property-tech industry.

With its launch in Dubai, the company plans expansion into Southeast Asia, Europe, and North America, promising both affordable real estate options and powerful earning potential.

This isn't a property company.

This is a movement.

