VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 26: After successfully completing the Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League, 1xSportz has announced the World Super Kabaddi League (WSKL). It will be organized in Dubai or Thailand in 2025 in collaboration with the Asia Kabaddi Association and the Thailand Kabaddi Association.

WSKL founder Sambhav Jain said that a total of eight teams will play in the league, including the Asian Super Stars, American Canadians, African Panthers, Arabian Kings, European Strikers, and Oceania Royals. Players from all over the world, including Iran, Pakistan, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan, the US, and Canada, will play in these teams, for which the auction process will be completed in December 2024 this year. Sambhav Jain said that he would try to ensure that at least one player from every country is included in the league.

He is confident that WSKL will prove to be an important step towards taking Kabaddi to the global level. This league will popularize the Kabaddi game across Southeast Asia and surrounding regions by creating a competitive professional league that mirrors the success of India's Pro Kabaddi League. The goal is to foster regional talent, increase viewership, and create a sustainable sports ecosystem. By building a robust league structure and talent development, this league can become a premier sporting event in the region, much like its Indian counterpart.

