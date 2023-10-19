20 Years of Excellence: Celebrating Two Decades of GemLab's Contribution to the Gemstone Industry

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], October 19: GemLab Laboratories, a certified global Coloured Gemstone Brand, proudly marks its 20th anniversary of precision, authenticity, and innovative expertise. On reaching this milestone, the celebration showcases two decades of its remarkable journey with an enduring legacy and invaluable contributions to the gemstone industry. Since its establishment in 2000, GemLab has had a clear vision of providing accurate and reliable quality assurance. This dedication has helped the company become the No. 1 choice for gemstone enthusiasts and industry insiders.

Under the guidance of Dawinder Singh, CEO of GemLab Laboratories, GemLab has been redefining the gemstone industry by offering reliable details to gemstone lovers and industry stakeholders. In his own words, "GemLab's journey of 20 years has been woven with passion, innovation, and continuous evolution. In the future, we will continue to become more dedicated to making genuine gemstones more accessible to people. It's not only a strategic move for us to expand GemLab across India, but it's more like a promise to our customers to provide more accessibility, more authenticity, and more loyalty. With this celebration, we are not only reflecting on our past journey, but we envision a future where we will represent the true nature of our gemstones and diamonds."

Gemstone Laboratories has a global image, operating across 100 countries, including the USA, Canada, Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and the Middle East. This expansion has not only impressed international shores but also touched hearts worldwide. The company's certifications have highly empowered buyers with confidence and knowledge about their precious purchases. With this dedication and authenticity, it has transcended borders, making itself stand out in the global gemstone community.

GemLab consists of skilled professionals and cutting-edge technology, making it different from others. The laboratory collaborates with a high-skill workforce with increased productivity and proficiency, enhancing its reputation in the industry. The introduction of the Gem Track System (GTS) in 2002 has revolutionized the company's standard in the industry. With the system, the company ensures that its products are natural gemstones that come straight from mines, non-treated gemstones, and certificates of authenticity, promoting ethical sourcing.

Transparency is a tangible reality that everyone, from buyers to industry stakeholders, can witness at GemLab. With a unique 8-digit Gem Identification Number (GIN), each gemstone gets scrutinized for easy verification and unlocking information. With this technology implementation, the company lets buyers and sellers get the correct information about each gemstone with a simple click. This transparent nature ensures customers get the desired and accurate product they pay for. Moreover, the company demonstrates its commitment to innovation by adapting the 4Cs principle, which includes Cut, Colour, Clarity, and Carat Weight. This 4Cs principle is a testament to the company, which builds a unique portrayal of its identity that goes beyond boundaries.

GemLab Laboratories's excellence illustrates how the gemstone industry evolves and adapts to trends and technological innovation. Looking ahead, GemLab Laboratories is entering its third decade and getting closer to every corner globally. Beyond the technicalities, this gemstone company will continue to lead the way and encourage customers and stakeholders to understand the nuances of gemstone analysis.

