2021 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (India) give Honour to Mumbai's Finest Real Estate

The organisers of PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards have announced the winners of the 2021 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (India) in an innovative, interactive virtual gala celebration.

The second edition of India's leading real estate awards programme honoured fast-growing luxury property development company Sunteck Realty Ltd. with the title of Best Developer (Mumbai).

The independent panel of judges said, "Crafting aspirational, premium, and ultra-luxury residential brands, plus world-class commercial developments, Sunteck Realty is one of Mumbai's leading developers. Projects elevate fast-evolving areas of the city with signature residences and iconic design concepts to create properties that stand out architecturally and in terms of quality lifestyle experience."

The company's SunteckWorld development also gained the awards of Best Condo Development (Mumbai) and Best Landscape Architectural Design.

Hari V. Krishnan, Chief Executive Officer of PropertyGuru Group, said, "We are proud to shine the spotlight on the developers and projects setting the Gold Standard of real estate in India for the second year running. To the developers transforming Mumbai and the other dynamic urban markets of the nation, we applaud you in this moment of triumph. Congratulations to the winners of the 2021 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (India)."

Jules Kay, Managing Director of PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards and Events, said, "We particularly look forward to welcoming more developers from India next year. Our new market categories in 2021 cover a broad range of developer, development and design awards, highlighting the diversity and quality of real estate on offer to investors in this vibrant, fast-growing region."

The 2021 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (India) programme was celebrated as an innovative virtual gala event that aired on AsiaPropertyAwards.com and the official live channels on Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn. Highlights of the show will air on the History Channel.

The list of winners of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (India) was selected by an independent panel of judges consisting of Amit Khanna, Awards Chairperson and Managing Director, Phoenix Advisers; Ajai A Kapoor, CEO, 360 degrees - Real Estate Services; Avinash Khater, Founder and Chairman of The Real Estate Kings (TREK); Jitender Girdhar FRICS, FAIQS, Co-founder & Director at Qonqests Technical Solutions and VDC Technologies; Madhav Raman, Co-founder, Anagram Architects; Mallika Desai Thakker, Co-founder & Creative Head at Vibe Design Lab; and Shradha Mithal, Managing Director, Resettle Destination Services.

HLB is the official supervisor of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards. In India, the awards were supervised by Paul Ashburn, Co-Managing Partner at HLB Thailand and ASPAC Leader at HLB Real Estate Group.

Organised by leading property technology company PropertyGuru Group, the 2nd Annual PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (India) programme is supported by official cable TV partner History Channel; official magazine PropertyGuru Property Report; official PR partner FleishmanHillard India; official charity partner Right To Play; official ESG partner Baan Dek Foundation; supporting association Asia MarTech Society; and official supervisor HLB.

List of Winners

2021 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (India)

Developer Awards

Best Developer (Mumbai)

Winner: Sunteck Realty Ltd.

Development Awards

Best Condo Development (Mumbai)

Winner: SunteckWorld by Sunteck Realty Ltd.

Design Awards

Best Landscape Architectural Design

Winner: SunteckWorld by Sunteck Realty Ltd.

PropertyGuru's Asia Property Awards, established in 2005, are the region's most exclusive and prestigious real estate awards programme. The Asia Property Awards are recognised as the ultimate hallmark of excellence in the Asian property sector. Boasting an independent panel of industry experts and trusted supervisors, the Awards have an unparalleled reputation for being credible, ethical, fair and transparent.

In 2021, the Awards series is open to 16 key property markets around the region. The exciting gala events are presented in a mix of virtual and physical formats, reaching senior industry leaders, agents, consumers and top media. Recognising excellence within each Asian market with a variety of categories, including green and sustainable development, each local awards programme will culminate in the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final, which takes place after the PropertyGuru Asia Real Estate Summit during 'PropertyGuru Week' in December 2021.

PropertyGuru Group is Southeast Asia's leading property technology company and the preferred destination for 37 million property seekers to find their dream home, every month. PropertyGuru and its group companies empower property seekers with more than 2.8 million real estate listings, in-depth insights, and solutions that enable them to make confident property decisions across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

was launched in 2007 and has helped to drive the Singapore property market online and has made property search transparent for the property seeker. Over the decade, the Group has grown into a high-growth technology company with a robust portfolio of leading property portals across its core markets; award-winning mobile apps; a high-quality developer sales enablement platform, FastKey; mortgage marketplace PropertyGuru Finance; and a host of other property offerings including Awards, events and publications across Asia.

For more information, please visit ; .

