2022 has been an amazing year for Shikhar Dhawan Foundation & For Dr. Kanika Dewan, India’s most generous sports celebrity backed philanthropist

A dentist by profession and a philanthropist by passion, Dr. Kanika Dewan is the Director- Impact & Strategy at the SHIKHAR DHAWAN FOUNDATION.

December 20: Dr. Dewan’s strides to change the youth’s outlook towards welfare have built a compassionate youth community. She has also received India’s A list award in social work, including other accolades. Her work has been recognised and published by various digital and print media over the span of her career as a youth welfare influencer. She was also nominated for FICCI for her projects with the Government of India. She was also a regular on-board health panellist for the ‘We the People’ talk show hosted by Barkha Dutt on NDTV.

Kanika began by recounting her experience working in the social welfare field, explaining, “I’m basically a doctor by profession, and I qualified from Manipal University, which is Asia’s top five universities. And somewhere in the process of being and remaining a doctor, to giving back to society, we started this wonderful journey. To sum it up, basically an incredible journey of becoming a welfare rights activist and it’s not something that started because of a cause or reason. It just turned into a way of life. As I mentioned, that‘s not a task to do. It’s just something that I believe in. It’s the warmth and the passion that I have. And I think it’s very important for everybody to understand what it means and what it feels like to be able to give back to society.

Dr. Kanika Dewan, about the SHIKHAR DHAWAN FOUNDATION- “One of our main objectives is to bring a change that doesn’t fade away and sustains. We at SDF bring NGOs together on a single platform that serves as a channel to share and exchange their learnings and knowledge. The Foundation is working hard to fulfil basic educational requirements & provide health supplies for underprivileged children, and I believe that such noble acts and initiatives can bring about a change in people’s lives and society”

Shikhar Dhawan Foundation believes that all and every individual can affect social change and talk about social issues is the start of the process. Discussing and spreading awareness about social issues help create a better understanding of the problems regarding the root cause and nature of these issues. The SDF is established with the aim of bringing change and helping prevent social issues and would be devoted to the common good.

Her aim and ambition is to serve people, reduce inequalities and empower marginalised groups through the effective facilitation of community-based services. Dr. Kanika Dewan works on campaigns to spread awareness regarding issues related to providing quality education, hunger eradication, job creation, poverty, eradication of illiteracy, and other issues. Strategic measures are adopted for the upliftment of the communities and their welfare. In the last 6+ months, more than 15+ such campaigns have been successfully executed by the foundation with campaigns like-

