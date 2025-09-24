21 pc of women lack leadership development, 22 pc struggle with work-life balance: Report

New Delhi, Sep 24 As many as 21 per cent of Indian working women lack access to leadership development opportunities, 22 per cent struggle with work-life balance, and 18 per cent face inflexible work arrangements, a report said on Wednesday.

These barriers are especially evident for women returning after maternity, who often encounter rigid schedules, insufficient leave policies, and limited empathy from management, leading to higher stress and attrition.

Meanwhile, 15 per cent of women said that they do not experience egalitarian treatment at work. This lack of fairness remains one of the most significant barriers to building trust and inclusion.

According to the report, equitable treatment is not only a moral imperative but also a powerful business driver.

Employees who experience it are 4.1 times more likely to feel their management genuinely cares for them as individuals.

Additionally, they are also far more likely to believe that performance is evaluated fairly and that managers avoid favouritism.

"We believe that organisations thrive when people feel genuinely valued and supported. When every individual, irrespective of their background, gender, identity, or race, feels a sense of belonging, their impact becomes exponential," the report said.

According to the report, despite some progress, women’s representation at the workplace has plateaued at 26 per cent over the last three years, with only 15 per cent at Executive and C-Suite roles and just 8 per cent at CEO positions. Besides, the Historically Excluded Groups (HEGs) represent 30 per cent of the workforce in the year 2025.

Historically Excluded Groups (HEGs), including women, persons with disabilities (PwDs), LGBTQIA+ employees, and other underrepresented communities, collectively make up 30 per cent of India’s workforce in 2025.

Women form an overwhelming percentage of this group, yet their representation declines steadily at each step of the leadership ladder, the report noted.

Despite these obstacles, the study also identifies encouraging signals. Universal drivers such as reliable management, fairness in treatment, reduced workplace politics, and workplaces that encourage engagement and fun at work emerged as critical levers to build inclusive environments across all groups.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor