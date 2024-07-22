2,500 students participated in 5th National Abacas based Maths Olympiad 2024 contest

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 22: Nearly 2,500 students participated in the 5th National Abacas based Maths Olympiad 2024 competition held at the Chennai Trade Centre here on Saturday.

In this competitive education world, mind maths play very important role to gain contemporary knowledge to the students.

Keeping this in view, the Indian Abacus has been giving basic mathematical coaching for the last 25 years, benefitting thousands of students, who gain strong base in mathematics and emerge successful in academics

The organisers said for this 5th National Abacus competition, students were trained students for the past one month by more than 500 teachers and mentors.

Tamil Nadu Minority Commission Chairman Peter Alphonse inaugurated the competition and lauded the students for showing keen interest in it.

'Being an All India Level competition, I am happy that it is conducted in Tamil Nadu since it will help young students gain more knowledge", he said.

Indian Abacas Managing Director Bhasheer Ahamed said "not only in Tamil Nadu, we aim to train/teach all classes of students, especially those deprived and downtrodden sections of society across the country".

Tamil Nadu Minorities Welfare, Wakf Board, and Non Resident Tamil Welfare, Refugees and Evacuees Minister Gingee K. S. Masthan distributed prizes and certificates to the winners.

Noting that the abacus would increase the knowledge of the children, he said Chief Minister M K Stalin was devoting special attention towards students education by introducing many schemes such as "Naan mudhalvan", "Pudhumaipenn" and "Tamilputhalvan".

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor