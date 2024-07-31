25th Edition of India's Largest B2B Gifting Exhibition and Promotional Solutions Trade Show Gifts World Expo 2024 Concludes

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 31: The 25th edition of the Gifts World Expo 2024, India's largest gifting exhibition recently concluded at Pragati Maidan on 27th July 2024. Spanning three days, the expo attracted 31,495 sectors showcasing more than 30,000 innovative products from over 600 exhibitors of 3500+ brands across 12 different sectors including Customized Gifts and Promotional Products, Beauty, Health and Wellness Gifts, Gourmet Hampers, Electronic Gadgets and Home Appliances, Awards and Rewards, Handicrafts, Home Decor and Furnishings, Houseware and Kitchen Appliances, Stationery and Office Supplies, Innovative Gifting Boxes, Premium Gifts, Gold and Silver Gifts, Luxury Gifts and Lifestyle Products and Custom Branding Machinery, covering an impressive 325,000 sq. ft. of exhibition space spanning four halls.

The exhibition floor was filled with a diverse range of gifting solutions right from luxurious lifestyle products to eco-friendly options. Leading brands such as Caslay, Amazing Gifts, and Pinnacle Enterprises highlighted the importance of bespoke and corporate gifting. The beauty and wellness sector were well-represented by brands like Himalayan Pine Co and Renee Cosmetics, while gourmet hampers from Tulsi Nuts & Dry Fruits and Pansari Industries emerged as refined gifting options. Electronic gadgets from Metashot and JBL captivated the audience, showcasing the perfect blend of utility and desirability. Custom branding machinery presented by HSW and Colorjet demonstrated how state-of-the-art equipment can enhance gift personalization. Handicrafts, home decor, houseware, and stationery from brands like Logam India and Kangaro catered to diverse gifting needs, offering functional and stylish solutions.

Conveying her elation at the successful culmination of the event, Ms. Himani Gulati, Director, MEX Exhibitions said, "The overwhelming success of this year's event has been incredibly rewarding. With many industry leaders and innovators coming together to share their knowledge, forge new partnerships, and showcase their creativity. The event not only provided a platform for business growth but also sparked important conversations about the future of gifting. We are elated at the level of participation witnessed in this year's Expo and we look forward to organizing the next editions of the Expo in Bengaluru and Kolkata."

The final day of the Expo hosted a range of engaging panel discussions bringing together participants, moderators and panelists to engage in dialogue on an array of topics. The three-day Gift Talks Conference provided valuable insights into industry trends and future directions spotlighting issues like the use of AI and AR technology, partnership building and business networking within the industry and the latest trends in gifting and gift packaging, in sync with changing consumer preferences and design aesthetic; proving to be instrumental in imparting strategic business insights and fostering industry growth.

Conveying her elation, Shalini Beriwal the founder of MAPP and Knowledge Partner with Gifts World Expo 2024 said, "Spanning three whole days, the Gift Talks Conference offered participants and attendees a platform to engage in dialogue and insightful conversations on a range of issues in AI and AR technology for gifting, gifting trends, brand building, wedding gifting and other associated trends and issues in gifting sector. It brought together all stakeholders involved including buyers, sellers, and those eager to learn more about the gifting sector. Gifts World Expo was established with the mission of educating both the industry and the public about all things related to gifting. We are delighted with the positive feedback received for Gifts Talks. We are grateful for and appreciative towards the panelists for their dedication to enlightening the audience, contributing significantly to the success of this year's Gifts World Expo and we look forward to more such expos in the future."

Organized by MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd., Gifts World Expo is recognized as the premier platform for business opportunities and strategic partnerships in the gifting industry. This year's event emphasized sustainable gifting, with a dedicated zone for eco-friendly products, further solidifying its role as a catalyst for industry growth and sustainable innovation. Gifts World Expo 2024 put a strong spotlight on eco-conscious consumerism by featuring a dedicated 'Sustainable Products Zone'.

With the conclusion of the 25th edition of Gifts World Expo 2024 in Delhi, the industry looks forward to the next editions due to take place in Bengaluru and Kolkata, promising to be even larger and more impactful, continuing the tradition of excellence and advancement in the gifting industry.

Gifts World Expo is India's premier exhibition dedicated to the gifting and promotional solutions industry, renowned for its comprehensive showcase of the latest trends and innovations. Organized by MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd., this annual event brings together over 600 exhibitors and 30,000 products from 3,500+ brands, attracting around 30,000 visitors from diverse sectors such as Pharma, Software, FMCG, and Hospitality. Held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, the expo spans 325,000 sq. ft. of exhibition space, offering a diverse range of gift categories including luxury gifts, gourmet hampers, and home decor.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor