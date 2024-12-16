3D Printing Workshop: Advancing Medical Innovation and Collaborative Healthcare Solutions

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 16: The 3D Printing Summit for Medical Devices, Simulation, and Innovation successfully concluded at the India International Centre, Lodhi Road, New Delhi. Organized by All India Institute of Medical Sciences - AIIMS, New Delhi, with support from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Centre of Excellencea collaborative initiative between AIIMS and IIT Delhi in Neuro-Engineeringand in partnership with Stratasys and Altem Technologies, leaders in the global 3D printing industry, the two-day event brought together renowned medical professionals, engineers, and industry experts to explore the transformative potential of 3D printing in healthcare.

The workshop offered a diverse lineup of sessions focusing on 3D printing applications in surgical education, neurosurgery, orthopaedics, and biomedical engineering. Attendees participated in interactive panel discussions, hands-on demonstrations, and a 3D printing design competition, fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange.

Highlighting the Role of 3D Printing in Healthcare

Dr. Ashish Suri, Professor of Neurosurgery at AIIMS, highlighted the critical role of 3D printing in advancing neurosurgical simulation and device development:

"3D printing has transformed how we approach complex brain and spine surgeries. By enabling the creation of precise anatomical models and neurosurgical devices, we can simulate procedures, enhance training, and improve patient outcomes. Integrating such technologies is vital for the future of neurosurgical education."

Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director of Stratasys India & Southeast Asia, underscored the transformative power of 3D printing in healthcare:

"3D printing is no longer a vision of the future, it is a tool revolutionizing healthcare today. India is among the leading global adopters of this technology with its healthcare ecosystem, from surgeons, to researchers and device manufacturers using digital anatomy printer to save precious human lives and provide better surgical outcomes. Collaboration between clinicians and technologists is essential to fully harness the potential of 3D Printing and increase its adoption, and such events play an important role in enhancing it."

Dr. Ramandeep Singh, Scientist D at the Neuro-engineering Lab, AIIMS, New Delhi, and organizing secretary of the workshop, highlighted the pivotal role of biomedical engineering in transforming patient care through 3D printing:

"By merging engineering principles with clinical requirements, 3D printing is enabling patient-specific solutions that were previously unimaginable. From the creation of tailored implants to surgical simulation platforms, this technology bridges the gap between innovation and clinical applicability, fostering a paradigm shift in how we approach complex medical challenges."

Exploring the Future of 3D Printing in Healthcare

The workshop highlighted how 3D printing is reshaping healthcare by facilitating the development of surgical guides, anatomical models, and neurosurgical devices that enhance planning, education, and patient care. Discussions spanned innovative areas like bioprinting, customized implants, and 3D cadaver printing, emphasizing the profound impact of these technologies on the future of medicine.

A notable feature of the event was the 3D printing design competition, where participants showcased creative and practical healthcare applications. This platform inspired inventive thinking and demonstrated how emerging talent can drive the next wave of medical innovation.

The workshop's success marks a significant step toward integrating advanced manufacturing technologies in medicine, paving the way for personalized and precision-driven healthcare solutions.

Altem Technologies, 3D digital experience leader with nearly 15 years of expertise, provides a comprehensive Phygital 3D Innovation Platform. Offering solutions like PLM software, 3D printers, 3D scanners, simulation, and 3D Bioprinters, Altem serves diverse industries such as automotive, aerospace, healthcare, and academia. Headquartered in Bangalore, with offices across India, Altem's team of experts delivers innovative 3D solutions tailored to customer need.

