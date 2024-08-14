4 Ways To Download Car Insurance Policy Online

ATK

New Delhi [India], August 14: If you don't want to get penalised while driving on Indian roads, double-check your documents before taking your four-wheeler out for an excursion. According to the guidelines specified under the Motor Vehicles Act, you must have your vehicle registration certificate, pollution under control certificate, and, most importantly, car insurance documents with you, either in physical form or digital format through DigiLocker.

Have you ever encountered a situation where you renewed your car insurance policy a few days ago but misplaced it, only to receive a traffic challan?

Misplacing a document is common, but if the lost document is your car insurance paper, immediately look for ways to obtain a copy. This article will take you through obtaining a copy of motor insurance document.

How to Obtain a Copy of your Car Insurance Policy Online?

You have many options for getting your duplicate policy document. Let's discuss the steps required for each method.

1. Via Email

When you purchase comprehensive car insurance online, the insurer sends a soft copy of the policy document to your registered email address. To retrieve it, follow these steps:

* Go to your email app and click on the 'search' bar at the screen's top.

* Type either your vehicle number or the insurer's name. If you remember when you purchased the plan, you can also customise the date range.

* Scroll through the results and click on the email containing your policy document's PDF.

* Click on the download icon to save and print a copy of the policy.

2. Via Website

Insurers have the information of their customers in their database. To download the policy copy, follow these steps:

- On the web browser, search for your insurer by entering their name in the search box.

- Click on the official website and navigate to the download policy section.

- Enter your car registration number and other details, if asked, and click 'submit.'

- The screen will display a link to download your policy document.

3. Via Insurer's Support Team

If you are unable to find the policy document using the previous two methods, the next step is to contact your insurer's support team via the toll-free number provided on their website.

During the call, the assigned executive will ask for your details like registered mobile number, email address, address of residence, and vehicle registration number. They may also ask a few other questions to validate your identity. If satisfied, they will send the policy document to your registered email address.

Alternatively, you can draft an email requesting a copy, stating the reason for your request, and send it to the insurer's customer support email address.

4. Via Insurer's app

If your car insurance company has an official mobile application, you can access your policy document from there. If your policy is already added on the application, you just need to download it. If you have downloaded the application for the first time, you may have to enter a few details like vehicle registration number, last 5 digits of chassis number, and engine number, and you can access the car insurance policy in just a few taps.

Conclusion

Ensuring you have a valid car insurance policy with you, whether in physical or digital form, is crucial for driving on Indian roads without facing penalties. Misplacing your car insurance document can be a common but stressful situation. But by following the outlined steps, you can easily retrieve your car insurance via email, the insurer's website, or customer support. Remember to act promptly to ensure compliance with legal requirements.

