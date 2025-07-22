447 Global and Indian Multi-National Companies selects 1153 MBA students from Chandigarh University in 2025

PRNewswire

Chandigarh [India], July 22: As Chandigarh University managed to rank itself amongst the top 2% Global Universities in QS World University Rankings 2026, the campus saw a jump in number of Global and Indian Multi-national companies visiting the campus for placements. As many as 447 MNCs including Amazon, Flipkart, IBM, Deloitte, E&Y, KPMG, Reliance Industries, Bank of America selected 1153 MBA students of 2025 batch during campus placements.

As CU has become the most sought-after destination for multinational companies for recruiting fresh talent, its MBA students secured 1427 job offers from top companies with attractive salary packages in 2024-25.

In 2024-25 academic session, the stellar campus job placement record of MBA students of Chandigarh University, ranked 4th in management among private universities in India in the QS World Rankings by Subjects 2025, stands as a true testament of the quality of its MBA programs.

The number of job offers received by Chandigarh University's MBA students for in-demand specializations including Finance, Applied Finance, Fintech, Banking and Financial Engineering, Digital Marketing, Human Resources and Strategic HR, Global Business Management, Capital Markets, Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, Operations Management, Healthcare Management, Supply Chain Management, Business Analytics, Business Intelligence and Data Analytics, Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Tourism went up from 1029 in 2023-24 to 1427 in 2024-25.

While 1153 MBA students of Chandigarh University were placed in top companies, the highest package received by MBA students in the 2024-25 went up to Rs 23 lakh per annum (LPA) from Rs 21 LPA in 2023-24. The average salary also ranged between Rs 5 LPA to Rs 6 LPA.

While global companies like Amazon, Flipkart, IBM, Deloitte, Earnest & Young, Danone Foods, KPMG, Reliance Industries, Bank of America, VIVO, ICICI Bank, ITC selected large chunk of Chandigarh University MBA students, the top recruiters included Indicaa Group which offered highest package of Rs 23 lakh, Federal Bank (Rs 16.42 LPA), South Indian Bank (Rs 15 LPA), ZoomRx Healthcare Technology Ltd (Rs 13 LPA), Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company (Rs 12 LPA) and Whirlpool of India Ltd (Rs 11 LPA).

In Marketing, 204 top companies offered jobs to Chandigarh University's MBA students with highest salary package of Rs 23 lakh, offered by Indicaa Group, in 2024-25.

When it comes to jobs in Finance and Fintech, 52 top companies including Mahindra Finance, Deloitte USI Tax, KPMG, Bharat Financial Inclusion and Growth Arrow LLP offered jobs to CU students with Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company offering the highest salary package of Rs 12 LPA in this domain.

In International Business, 11 top companies offered jobs to CU students with Indicaa Group offering the highest package of Rs 23 LPA in this domain during 2024-25 academic session.

In Banking and Financial Engineering, 52 top companies in the sector offered jobs to Chandigarh University students with Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company offering the highest package of Rs 12 LPA in this domain.

In Travel, Tourism and Hospitality, 10 top companies offered jobs with Chandigarh University students receiving the highest package of Rs 11 LPA in this domain.

In Business Analytics, 12 top companies offered jobs to Chandigarh University's MBA students with Ford Business Solutions (formerly known as Ford Motors Pvt Ltd) offering the highest package of Rs 10.5 LPA in this domain.

In the domain of Human Resources and Strategic HR, 64 top companies offered jobs to CU students in 2024-25 with Hyundai Motors offering the highest package of Rs 9.25 LPA in this domain.

In other domains including Data Science & AI, Capital Markets, Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Healthcare and Hospital Management, 161 top companies offered jobs to Chandigarh University's MBA students with the highest package of Rs 16.42 LPA which was offered by Federal Bank of India.

The sectors which attracted the highest number of companies for campus placement of Chandigarh University's MBA students included IT and ITES (78 companies), Consulting (65 companies), Banking, BFSI and FinTech (63 companies), Edutech and Education (37 companies), Manufacturing (22 companies), Health Care (21 companies), Automobile and Auto ancillary (16 companies), Electronics (14 companies), Hospitality, Tourism and Airlines (10 companies), E-Commerce (10 companies), Energy, Power and Oil Industry (13 companies), Civil and Construction (12 companies), Retail (11 companies), Food Packaging and Processing (10 companies) and Real Estate (13 companies).

Chandigarh University, ranked 11th in management among all private universities in NIRF 2024 Rankings, offers corroborative MBA programs which prioritize experiential learning through real-world projects, case studies and internships.

