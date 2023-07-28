451 Year Old Harrow School of UK launches for the first time in Bengaluru, India

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 28: One of the world's most respected private, independent schools, Harrow School in the UK, will be launching for the first time in Bengaluru, India in August 2023 with classes commencing from August 16th.

The parents of children enrolled in the first cohort of Harrow International School Bengaluru were brought together at a private event at the Four Seasons Hotel on Monday, 24th July, 2023 where Adam Hart, Harrow School Governor, Director ‑ Harrow International Schools Ltd, and an Old Harrovian himself along with Andrew Leale, Head Master of Harrow Bengaluru extended their warm wishes to them.

Speaking at the event, Adam Hart, said "I am pleased to meet each student who has been gifted an education as exclusive and esteemed as the 451-year institution itself. As a former student, I can attest to the life-long impact of a Harrow education and the values that continue to guide me to this day. What makes Harrow unique is not just its long-standing traditions and its commitment to excellence, but also the individual attention it provides to every student. As the founding International Harrovians in India, you are about to join something that is a lot bigger than all of us, and I believe that like myself, you will continue to cherish our many traditions for times to come."

Founded in 1572 under a Royal Charter granted by Queen Elizabeth I, Harrow School has developed a reputation for academic excellence, an extensive programme of holistic education, and outstanding pastoral care. This is based around a House system, which is designed to foster a deep sense of belonging and to ensure each student is known and cared for individually.

Founding Head Master of Harrow Bengaluru, Andrew Leale said, "We believe that students perform best in school when they are well-cared for, and that is the essence of the education we strive to provide at Harrow Bengaluru, through our house system. Each house is led by a House Master or Mistress and their team, who look after students as guardians and guide them as mentors. Our faculty, 60% of which is international, of whom a third are Oxbridge graduates, are superbly qualified to teach and nurture every student and help them realise their potential."

Leale has over three decades of experience, teaching and leading educational institutions such as Tonbridge School in the UK and Chaoyang Kaiwen Academy in Beijing.

Harrow Bengaluru offers a range of subjects, from theatre to robotics, which ensures endless learning opportunities, as students choose the combination of subjects that suits them. This freedom, to study subjects connected to one's interests, encourages a learning process where students take ownership and control of their day-to-day learning activities. The emphasis is largely on experiential learning, through field trips, industry visits, immersion programs and guest lectures that allow students to learn by doing.

Encouraging this further is the Harkness model, a very new concept in India, where students sit around a single, large oval table with their teacher, in contrast to the traditional model of rows and rows of desks and chairs facing the front in a lecture-type style.

This form of collaborative learning takes place in a community that draws together teachers and students from many different countries, cultures, and backgrounds. As a result of this diverse environment, students gain a variety of perspectives, an understanding of other cultures and acquire real-world skills to become 21st-century leaders.

The school's admissions team has been actively touring the country, conducting information sessions in Delhi, Hyderabad, Surat, Pune, and Bengaluru. As the school gears up to open its doors, interested families are vying for limited available seats by attending guided campus tours and meeting the admissions team in person.

About Harrow International School Bengaluru:

Located in Devanahalli, close to the international airport, on a 60-acre campus, Harrow Bengaluru follows the Cambridge Lower Secondary curriculum for Grades 6 to Grade 8 (ages 11 to 14), IGCSE courses for Grades 9 and 10 (ages 14 to 16) and A levels in Grades 11 and 12 (ages 16 to 18).

The school offers weekly or full-time boarding in the well-equipped boarding Houses on the school campus and an option for day scholars residing in or around the city.

The co-curriculum, which comprises the extra-curricular and super-curriculum, extends learning beyond the standard curriculum, through a host of facilities and opportunities that support students' academic skills and talents.

Under construction are a 4500 m2 sports hall, full-size FIFA standard football pitch, 400m running track, Olympic-sized 50m swimming pool, an 800-seater auditorium, and dedicated spaces for arts, sculpture, fine art, and dance in which students can expect to thrive.

