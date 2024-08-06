52.81 crore PM Jan-Dhan accounts have deposit balance of over Rs. 2.30 lakh crore

New Delhi [India], August 6 : In a major milestone, the deposits under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) have reached Rs. 2,30,792 crores in a total of 52.81 crores Jan-Dhan accounts.

The Government initiated the National Mission for Financial Inclusion (NMFI), namely, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) in August 2014 to provide universal banking services for every unbanked household based on the guiding principles of banking the unbanked, securing the unsecured, funding the unfunded and serving unserved and underserved areas.

The number of women Jan Dhan accounts constitutes 55.6 per cent of the total Jan Dhan Accounts, the Union Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary said in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. About 29.37 crores were deposited in the accounts of women-Jan Dhan account holders.

As per the information given by the Union Minister, about 35.15 crores or 66.6 per cent of PMJDY accounts have been opened in rural and semi-urban areas.

The Minister further stated that the government has launched various social security schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), Atal Pension Yojana (APY). As of 19.07.2024, about 20.48 crore cumulative enrolments have been made to provide life insurance cover of Rs. 2 lakh for death due to any reason under the PMJJBY.

He added that about 45.08 crore cumulative enrolments have been done to provide one-year accidental cover of Rs. 2 lakh (death or permanent total disability) and Rs. 1 lakh (permanent partial disability) under PMSBY.

Under the Atal Pension Yojana (APY), 6.71 crore cumulative enrolments have been made to provide monthly pensions to eligible subscribers, as per the minister.

Chaudhary, further stated that to promote entrepreneurship in the country, the government has launched launched various credit-linked schemes.

According to the Minister, about 48.92 crore cumulative loans amounting to Rs. 29.93 lakh crore (as of 12.07.2024) have been sanctioned to provide collateral-free institutional finance to micro/small business units up to Rs.10 lakh for income-generating activities under the PMMY.

Under the Stand-Up India Scheme (SUPI), 2.36 lakh cumulative loans amounting to Rs. 53,609 crores (as of 15.07.2024) have been sanctioned to Scheduled Caste / Schedule Tribe and Women entrepreneurs for setting up greenfield projects, he informed.

