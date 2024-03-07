6 Figure Salary is not just a Dream anymore

Leading technology companies are constantly seeking individuals who are talented and diligent. Are you certain you are prepared to work in companies such as these? If not, don’t worry. TechPaathshala is here to assist you.

New Delhi (India), March 7: The IT field's rapid growth in India provides ample job opportunities, fosters innovation, and boosts problem-solving skills.

How to get a 6 figure salary?

You can only enjoy a high salary after you develop your skills in the relevant field.

These are the skills you need to acquire to get a 6 figure salary:

Technical Skills: Master key technologies through continuous learning and practice.

Communication: Develop clear and effective communication skills for conveying technical information.

Client Management: Understand client requirements deeply to provide tailored solutions and excellent service.

Project Execution & Delivery: Efficiently plan, manage, and deliver projects on time and within budget.

How Techpaathshala can help you get a 6 figure salary?

Job Readiness Program: Techpaathshala offers a tech job-oriented program designed to help students enhance their performance and become job-ready. They provide mock interviews, interview assessments, resume building, and salary negotiation training to prepare students for the job market.

Live Projects: The experienced mentors at Techpaathshala understand that the knowledge students receive during college does not meet industry requirements. That’s why they train their students through live industry projects, providing real-world insights and practical learning experiences. TechPaathshala aims to bridge the gap between traditional education and industry needs, ensuring students are well-prepared for successful tech careers.

Training from Industry Experts: Learn from Experienced Developers and Industry Experts with years of experience. Techpaathshala's Industry Experts bring a wealth of knowledge gained from years of hands-on work in the tech industry. They’re not just seasoned developers but also skilled professionals who have navigated the ins and outs of the industry.

Success Story of Techpaathshala

In 2018, Techstalwarts, the company behind TechPaathshala, started with a small team consisting mostly of new employees. With the guidance of experienced professionals, the team quickly became experts.



Shailesh, Vijay, Suhail, and Prashant, the self-made co-founders of TechStalwarts, defied the odds. Despite lacking prior business experience or elite academic backgrounds, their unwavering dedication and innovative spirit propelled their bootstrapped tech company to extraordinary heights.

This inspiring progress led to the launch of Techpaathshala in 2022, providing a place where new graduates can receive practical training for jobs.

