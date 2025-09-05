6 Years of BrandsJar: Sidhant Kakar and Shlokh Sanjay Sangtani Led Digital Brand Marketing Agency, Paving the Way for the Future of Storytelling

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 5: The wave of digital integrated marketing in recent years has changed the narrative of brand storytelling across the country as the attention span of users shortens and engagement becomes more important than ever. Leading the new era of communication is BrandsJar, a digital integrated creative agency that is the brainchild of Shlokh Sanjay Sangtani and Sidhant Sanjeev Kakar. Founded in 2019, the company has worked with leading brands across industries including Clean Slate Filmz, Monginis, Tourism New Zealand, Swiggy Packaging, and Maserati, Toni and Guy, Segway USA, Purple Life Sciences amongst other renowned brands.

BrandsJar was also praised on Shark Tank India by Ashneer Grover, Namita Thapar, and Aman Mittal for creating the design of InACan, which crafts canned cocktails within an economical budget. With branches across Mumbai and Pune, the agency provides services including Branding, Social Media Marketing, Performance Marketing, SEO, UI/UX Design and Website development.

Commenting on the journey so far, Shlokh Sanjay Sangtani, Founder of BrandsJar, said, "BrandsJar is delighted with the testimonials and overwhelming responses from partner brands across industries. We always add a touch of personalisation to each project to ensure the brands resonate with their target audiences and have top-of-mind recall. Our journey has just begun, and we look forward to transforming brands and ensuring their success."

Sharing his thoughts on how BrandsJar has fared, Sidhant Kakar, Co-founder of BrandsJar, said, "At BrandsJar, our objective is to ensure brands get value for money and create a distinct appeal that makes them stand out in their industry. We are humbled by the love and appreciation we have received so far and look forward to continuing this good work. Being praised for our work on Shark Tank India is an indication that we are on the right track as we look forward to servicing more brands."

BrandsJar is a fully integrated digital creative agency specialising in digital marketing, branding, website development, and creative media/design. From the very beginning, BrandsJar has played a pivotal role in elevating numerous outstanding brands to the forefront. Their core mission is to ignite the growth of every organization that entrusts us with their vision.

