6 years of realme: A story of innovation, dedication, and customer-centricity

New Delhi, May 3 Early this year, in the spirit of the New Year, realme unveiled the brand’s current slogan -- ‘Make it real’. This new slogan, while retaining the essence of its predecessor, ‘Dare to leap’, expands the narrative of its brand story. It reflects a greater emphasis on young users and embodies the brand's aim to bring tangible, clear, and real benefits to their lives.

The introduction of 'Make it real' marked a significant milestone in realme's journey, reflecting the brand’s evolution from being a challenger in the market to establishing a solid brand identity centred around user needs and aspirations. This shift underscores realme's commitment to becoming a tech brand that resonates with young users, further enhancing its connection with youth.

As realme approaches its sixth anniversary, the brand takes a moment to reflect on its journey from inception to becoming a beloved global phenomenon. realme's growth has been nothing short of phenomenal. The brand has over 120 million fans worldwide and, according to realme’s shipment records, nearly 100 million shipments in India alone.

The brand's ethos, 'Make it real', is more than just a slogan. It embodies realme's relentless pursuit of excellence and dedication to delivering groundbreaking technology that enhances everyday life.

In 2024 alone, realme launched 10 new smartphone models, including its flagship number series, the bestselling NARZO series, and a brand-new series curated specifically for the Indian market. These launches stand as a testament to realme’s commitment to innovation and its ambition to lead the Indian mid-premium market.

The past year, since its fifth anniversary, has been particularly eventful for realme. The brand introduced over 20 new devices in the market and surpassed many significant milestones. Since its inception, realme has achieved over 200 million global shipments, becoming only the fourth smartphone brand to do so, with 100 million shipments in India alone.

Reaffirming the loyalty of its user base, realme shipped a total of 17.4 million units in 2023, with a record 4.5 million units in Q4 alone, as per a Canalys report. This marked its highest offline shipment share in that quarter and positioned the brand among India's top five smartphone brands for 2023 in 18 countries across three major regions.

realme's ability to adapt skillfully to the ever-shifting tech environment sets it apart. With a firm commitment to innovation and a design approach centred around the user, the brand's remarkable achievements in 2023 underscore its unwavering commitment to innovation and user-centricity in the highly competitive tech industry.

As realme celebrates its sixth year in the Indian market, the brand takes this opportunity to reaffirm its commitment to the mid-premium segment. The Number series and GT series stand as a testament to realme's pursuit of innovation, relentless quest for superior quality, and unwavering commitment to its customers.

Looking ahead, realme has set its sights on targeting the mid-premium market segment in the coming year. The brand is determined to deliver flagship-level performance to customers, promising ambition, attitude, and confidence.

Furthermore, realme is excited to introduce the next GT phone in India, further solidifying its commitment to bringing cutting-edge technology to its user base.

