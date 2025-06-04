7Seas (BSE: 7SEASL) launches Cricket, Horse Riding & Cake Match games, revamps its online gaming website

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 4: Owing to world-wide craze, three new games like World Cricket Champions League, Horse World Ride and Cake Match:Puzzle Sort Game 7Seas Entertainment Ltd has launched and has also relaunched its site www.onlinerealgames.com.

World Cricket Champions League, Horse World Ride and Cake Match:Puzzle Sort Game are Free-to-play games proudly Made-in-India, are now available for download on leading mobile platforms including the Play Store, App Store and Indus Appstore, offering players a high-quality gaming experience across devices with an intention to showcase the gaming world mobile gaming experiences rooted in Indian innovation and creativity.

"We wanted to give the gamers the best mobile gaming experience and graphics which is unique, trending and exciting adding more value to the current gaming world" said L .M. Shankar, MD, 7Seas Entertainment Ltd.

These games offers the best mobile-optimized graphics and controls, good progress-based systems like leagues, quests, events, and many more making the gamers more connected and involved with the game. With addition to these features immersive environments add more value to the overall gaming experience. These are big game changers in the current gaming market.

World Cricket Champions League, a casual Free-to-play mobile cricket game, offers exciting experience for cricket fans. This dynamic game has engaging gameplay features designed to captivate both casual players and cricket enthusiasts alike. Some of its features include:

* Realistic Gameplay: Offers immersive and realistic visuals, enhancing the gaming experience.

* Dynamic Leagues: Allows players to participate in dynamic leagues, adding a competitive element to the game.

* Real-Life Cricket Experience: Features realistic batting and bowling styles, making it a true-to-life cricket experience.

* Diverse Stadiums: Choose from 10 new stadiums, each with unique atmospheres to enhance your gaming experience.

* Dynamic Batting and Bowling Styles: With new batting techniques and special bowling actions tailored to different countries.

* Diverse Game Modes: Includes tournaments, quick matches, and leagues representing various countries.

The game demonstrates strong market potential fueled by the rapid global expansion of mobile gaming and the widespread popularity of cricket especially in India. With the mobile gaming industry poised for substantial revenue growth and broader user engagement, the game's alignment with a large, passionate cricket fan base positions it well for commercial success and long-term user retention.

Horse World Ride, a Free-to-play casual mobile game, holds significant market potential particularly by delivering simple, enjoyable gameplay paired with a unique player experience. This game is an engaging with immersive open world game for horse enthusiasts and casual players alike. Some of the features include:

* Immersive Open World: Explore breath-taking virtual landscapes with interactive quests, scenic trails, and hidden challenges.

* Equestrian Events: Participate in adrenaline-pumping events like show jumping, cross-country, and realistic racing.

* Horse Customization: Choose from various horse breeds and customize them with unique accessories.

* Dream Ranch Buy and manage your dream ranch, adding a sense of ownership and responsibility.

* Interactive Gameplay: Experience intuitive controls that make riding and caring for your horse engaging and fun.

* Realistic Environments: Traverse through beautiful forests, mountains, villages, and many more environments.

* Racing Championships: Racing rivals in your spare time to win a race against your competitors. Have many different challenges, including flat, jump, harness, and endurance racing.

The game strikes an effective balance between providing free-to-play model and integrating thoughtful monetization strategies such as in-app purchases and optional ads. All the events are well crafted with attention to real-world dynamics, offering both fun and authenticity.

Cake Match:Puzzle Sort Game, is a Free-to-play casual puzzle sort game invites players into a delicious bakery-themed universe packed with beautifully crafted cakes, dazzling visuals, and feel-good gameplay. Whether you're a child discovering the joys of match games or an adult looking for a relaxing way to unwind after a long day, this game is made for you. Some of its features include:

* Visually Stunning: Colorful cakes, animated effects, beautiful sounds and playful design makes it one of the most visually appealing match games.

* Fun to Master: The drag-and-sort mechanic is instantly accessible, but the satisfaction of completing a cake combos and collecting rewards keeps you coming back.

* Stress-Free Gameplay: No complex rules, no rush just pure, relaxing fun.

* Great for All Ages: Safe, fun, and easy to enjoy for kids and adults alike.

Onlinerealgames.com: "We have also re-launched our most popular free-to-play casual gaming website www.onlinerealgames.com in order to create an exciting unique platform for gamers to offer a wide variety of games and a user-friendly experience," said L .M. Shankar, MD, 7Seas Entertainment Ltd.

www.onlinerealgames.com, an award-winning Free-to-play online gaming portal, offers a growing collection of over 150+ WebGL-based games, accessible on both PC and mobile devices. With plans to double its game library by year-end, the platform is set to deliver an even more enriching and immersive experience for gamers worldwide.

This site offers a seamless, browser-based game with no downloads or installations required. Built with mobile responsiveness in mind, the site ensures smooth, performance across smartphones, tablets and desktops. This feature makes the platform stand out with a wide variety of games and easy accessibility. The website offers multiple game genres such as action, racing, puzzle, sports in single player, casual, shooting, arcade, adventures, etc.

India's mobile gaming market is indeed experiencing significant growth, driven by factors like affordable smartphones, increasing internet penetration and the popularity of esports. Here are some key highlights. The Indian mobile gaming market reached $2.6 billion in 2023 and is expected to hit $9.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 16.16%.

The global online casual gamingmarket is estimated to be worth $21.73 billion in 2025, with projected growth to $29.25 billion by 2030. This market is experiencing strong growth, particularly in regions like India, where mobile gaming dominates and casual games are popular.

About 7Seas Entertainment Limited:

7Seas Entertainment Limited (formerly 7Seas Technologies Limited), currently listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE -7Seas scrip code 540874), is an independent, IP-based game development company. The company has many award-winning games in its portfolio with an unmatched, wide spectrum of genres. For more details on the games, please logon to 7Seas corporate website www.7seasent.com.

