A 23-Year-Old Entrepreneur Revolutionizes Travel Industry with 1.5 Million Turnover Startup Success

New Delhi [India], January 13: Sarashipan K, a 23-year-old entrepreneur and founder of Kodaiwoods, has achieved a remarkable milestone by generating a turnover of 1.5 million through his innovative travel startup. Hailing from Pannaikadu, a village near Kodaikanal, Sarashipan’s journey from a travel enthusiast to a successful entrepreneur is a testament to his vision and resilience.

Kodaiwoods specializes in offering curated travel packages, exotic stays, and unforgettable experiences, and has quickly become a game-changer in the travel industry. In 2022, the company was honored with the prestigious “Best Travel Company” award, further solidifying its reputation and impact in the sector. Sarashipan leveraged his social media platform to tap into the growing demand for unique and safe travel experiences, especially as people began emerging from the challenging COVID-19 lockdown period

The travel startup, nestled in South India and established by a Bachelor from Jain University Bangalore, aims to rejuvenate the soul. The ultimate travel partner covers destinations like Kodaikanal, Munnar, Wayanad, and beyond. Using the expertise of their team of travel experts and customized packages, the KodaiWoods travel company can level up the travel experience.

The affordable luxury and expert guidance of KodaiWoods help customers connect with nature and create stories cherishable forever. The 23-year young entrepreneur has extensive experience and expertise in travel planning. This allows KodaiWoods to tailor travel packages for exploring the serene beauty for travellers on a honeymoon or with family.

Kodaiwoods' exotic stay services were designed to ensure an immersive travel experience with handpicked accommodations including treehouses surrounded by lush greenery and luxury cottages with stunning valley views. From eco-friendly jungle stays to building a closer connection to nature, the exotic stay options offered by KodaiWoods is what makes it the ultimate partner for booking exotic stays in South India. Their nearness to must-visit spots and top attractions allows travellers to make their trips seamless and memorable.

The Kodaiwoods' honeymoon packages can help honeymooners celebrate love with their thoughtfully curated packages. The customized honeymoon packages by Kodaiwoods include romantic candlelight dinners to nurture the romance in a couple's relationship. The private sightseeing tours organized by Kodaiwoods can help honeymooners relish private moments and indulge in romantic discussions without worrying about any onlookers. Activities like boating and trekking by Kodaiwoods can help couples learn about their adventurous sides in each other's close company.

Kodaiwoods' family travel packages are designed to help families create unforgettable memories with their loved ones. The family-friendly accommodation options by Kodaiwoods can help families relish an ambience that is convenient and fun. Clients looking for family travel packages with guided nature walks and wildlife sanctuaries can enjoy them all with the family travel services of Kodaiwoods. Families can also plan customized itineraries that suit all age groups with them.

“The adventure and experiences curated by the Kodaiwoods team will enable explorers and thrill-seekers to trek and camp in scenic locations. Our clients can also book for services like plantation tours and off-roading jeep rides into the woods. Cultural experience explorers can actively seek out different ways of life and connect with locals through memorable experiences planned by Kodaiwoods,” said the Founder and CEO of the startup, Sarashipan K.

Follow us on: @woodoffholidays

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor