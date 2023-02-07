A Cancer Conclave organized to discuss various parameters of Cancer was organized between Oncologists, Health, and Policy Experts

The Cancer Conclave organized by Uhapo was held between oncologists, health and policy experts in order to discuss the evolution and advancement that cancer treatment has made. The virtual program began at 2:00 p.m. with an inaugural speech by a Cancer Patient himself. This was probably the first time any conference addressing all the aspects of cancer journey was held that too inaugurated by a Cancer Patient and attended by speakers like Director (Academics) Tata Memorial Centre, renowned Oncologists across the country, social workers, NGOs, Palliative care experts, Insurance expert, Media (Prasar Bharti News Services), Cancer patients, cancer caregivers, Industry, Chemotherapy Daycare Centre, cancer researchers and others.

To watch the complete webcast of the conclave, please visit the link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=YNAzkhiFDF8.

The event witnessed an engaging discussion where Dr Vijay Patil moderated a session with industry experts, including senior officials of Pfizer, Natco, Karkinos healthcare, Sunrise Oncology Centre, Policybazaar and Cytecare Hospital, Bangalore. "Insurance should not be considered as a contract but as a tool to help a patient. Rather than asking why we can't, it should be let's make it possible," suggested Dr Bharat Bhosale and Dr Vijay Patil.

"In my opinion, several industries and NGOs should come together and provide free drug availability to the patients in order to help them live a burden-free life", said Viji Venkatesh, Region Head, India & South Asia of The Max Foundation who has nearly 35 years of professional experience in cancer patient care.

The Chief Guest of the event, Urvashi Prasad, Director of NITI Aayog spoke on the government policies for cancer. Dr Rakesh Jalali (Apollo Cancer Centre, Chennai), Dr Santam Chakraborthy (Tata Medical Centre, Kolkata), Dr Sewanti Limaye (Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai), Dr Venkat Radhakrishnan (Medical & Pediatric Oncologist, Chennai) and Dr Vijay Patil (P. D. Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai) discussed on Cancer research and research funding.

In the panel discussion, Dr Kumar Prabhash (Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai) expressed his opinions on the difficulties in obtaining financing for cancer research in India and Dr. Vanita Noronha (Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai) shared her views on "Barriers in conducting clinical trials in India". In addition, Dr S. D. Banavali (Director - Academics, TMC, Mumbai) shared how trust-based cancer centers can contribute to the community.

Samir Kumar (Director, PBNS) spoke on the role of media in addressing cancer. Other points that were a part of the conclave were palliative care and end-of-life care in India. The event ended with a thank you note from Umeshnath Sharma (Co-founder, Uhapo Health Services Pvt. Ltd.) where he quoted Oscar Wilde, a famous Irish Poet and Playwright, "when it rains, look for rainbows; when it's dark, look for stars" conveying his gratefulness towards all the panelists for joining the conclave and expressing their views.

TCC is a yearly conclave where we invite domain experts to come together and brainstorm ways to measure current outcomes and increase the life and quality of life of people affected with Cancer in India, shared Vivek Sharma, Founder - Uhapo.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor