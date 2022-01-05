A classical murder mystery/thriller 'The Dead Don't Talk' is newly launched book by Sumit Ghosal

Author Sumit Ghosal announces the launch of his first novel, "The Dead Don't Talk", a classical murder mystery/thriller featuring the private investigator Rudradeep Ray and his best friend Sujit.

The plot is a traditional murder mystery based in Calcutta of the turbulent seventies with the story set in the palatial home of the Ganguly family where a member of the household is found murdered inside a locked room. Rudradeep is approached by the senior-most member of the house, Pranab Ganguly, to solve the case. Rudradeep encounters his friend cum rival in the police force, Inspector Das, at the Ganguly house, who is not too happy that Rudradeep has been appointed for the case. As he pieces together a complicated puzzle, he has to contend with hostile witnesses and perplexing clues, with the police forming a reluctant ally. As Rudradeep investigates, the murderer strikes a second time. Rudradeep finally leads the case to an unexpected conclusion.

The book is published by Om Books International and has received positive reviews from critics and fans so far with its paperback and Kindle editions being available on Amazon.in. It has also been shortlisted for the Pragati Vichaar Literature Festival being held in New Delhi on January 6-7.

Commenting on the launch, Sumit Ghosal said that, "I am elated with the launch of my first novel, "The Dead Don't Talk", an old school murder mystery. The story has a plethora of characters, each having shades of grey and having their own motives to commit the crime, making everyone a suspect. To solve the mystery behind the murder, a private investigator, Rudradeep Ray and his best friend Sujit pitch in. A lot of unexpected events happen before the story concludes. I hope that my debut novel is well received by the audience."

Sumit Ghosal is a capital market specialist with two-and-a-half decades of experience in his chosen field and when not writing, works as part of the capital markets group for one of the top three software companies in India. However, Ghosal's first love was always the written word and his reading list includes a wide range of genres with Conan Doyle, Edgar Allan Poe, Wilkie Collins and John le Carre being major influences, though admittedly by the author, Conan Doyle's character Sherlock Holmes has been the single biggest influence.

The author's other interests include travelling, preferably in offbeat spots with forests being his personal preferred choice. Sumit is based in Bengaluru along with his wife and son. The Dead Don't Talk is his first novel but is by no means is his last.

