A diehard fan takes on a Superstar in World TV Premiere of “Selfiee” starring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi on Star Gold on Oct 15, at 8 pm

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13: Star Gold is all set to present the World TV Premiere of the Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer, “Selfiee” on October 15 at 8 pm.

Directed by Raj Mehta, Selfie released theatrically in 2023, is a fun family entertainer starring Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty, and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Akshay Kumar, who plays a highly successful superstar in need of a driving license in the film, said, “Selfiee explores the intricate relationship between a star and his fan, and how closely one is linked to the other. It delves into the consequences of what happens when this relationship takes an unexpected turn and something goes awry. Stress, ego clashes, and misinformation can lead to misunderstandings that end up straining even the purest form of admiration. It’s an authentic, engaging representation of the dark side of fame and I’m excited for families all over India to come together and enjoy the World TV Premiere of Selfiee on Star Gold on Oct 15, at 8 pm”

Emraan Hashmi, known for his versatile acting skills, plays the role of a devoted fan. His character experiences a fleeting moment of glory when he crosses paths with his idol. Emraan reflects on his role and the film’s message, stating, “Selfiee is a film with a captivating premise that not only entertains but also imparts a valuable life lesson, especially in today’s times. It highlights how stars and their fans share a unique connection, but sometimes, this connection can be taken for granted. ‘Selfiee’ sheds light on this complex relationship between a superstar and a fan. I am very excited for the movie to premiere on TV, the biggest platform for entertainment in India and I look forward for the entire country to watch the World TV Premiere of Selfiee on Star Gold on 15th October at 8 pm”

‘Selfiee’ promises to be a compelling and thought-provoking cinematic experience that will captivate audiences of all ages. Don’t miss the world TV premiere of ‘Selfiee’ on October 15th at 8 pm only on Star Gold, your ultimate destination for unforgettable entertainment.

ABOUT SELFIEE

Bollywood superstar Vijay Kumar needs to obtain a new driving license from RTO officer Om Prakash Agarwal, a diehard fan of Vijay. But a misunderstanding leads to a war of words between the two, eventually escalating into a feud which is played out in front of the media and the entire country.

Star Studios Presents SELFIEE in association with Dharma Productions, Prithviraj Productions, Magic Frames, and Cape Of Good Films. Selfiee is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Supriya Menon, Karan Johar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Apoorva Mehta, and Listin Stephen.

