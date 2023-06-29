A grand culmination to Sodexo's 25 Years Anniversary Project with Servathon 2023

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29: Servathon, which is the annual employee volunteering and community engagement program of the company concluded after a two-month-long period of engaging our clients, employees as volunteers, the senior leaders and the community members. The activity which kicked off in April this year coinciding with the visit of our Group Chairwoman, Sophie Bellon and Group Chief Impact Officer, Anna Notarianni saw its grand culmination with 75 pitstops. It ran between May-June 2023 offering cooked meals, donations of dry ration kits and other daily essentials benefitting women, senior citizens, underprivileged children and PWDs. 500+ Sodexo employees contributed their time and efforts during this community service program. In a symbolic launch event, for the multi-city Servathon roadshow, dry ration kits were donated by Sophie, to 200 students of Rishi Valmiki Eco School, supporting the education of underprivileged students.

According to a recent national survey, 7.5 per cent of children in India suffer from acute malnutrition. Further, 23 per cent of women and 20 per cent of men are also considered undernourished. While talking about tackling this issue, Sambit Sahu, Managing Director, Sodexo India remarked, "Since providing healthy and nutritious food is our forte at Sodexo, we endeavour to create a sustainable and hunger-free world through our community engagement program, Servathon, every year. We encourage our employees to volunteer their time towards Servathon and I am really touched by the dedication and commitment displayed by our employees consistently. In our own small way, we are together fulfilling our purpose to create a better every day for everyone to build a better life for all."

"Aligning with our Better Tomorrow 2025 plan, we are committed to eliminating hunger and malnutrition. The 60,000+ cooked meals and 10 tonnes of dry ration provided through Servathon are a step in the direction of offering nutrition and access to healthy food to the community that is deprived of the necessity - good wholesome meals. It has been our effort to imbibe the culture of community service in our employees and we urge them to utilise their CR leave for this purpose every year," said Ashwin Bhosale, Director HSE & CSR, Sodexo India.

Servathon is Sodexo's largest global Stop Hunger Foundation event. This event has reached out to more than 100 million beneficiaries to date, worldwide.

Sodexo India is fuelled with the brand purpose of creating a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all. We provide a bouquet of 100+ service offerings to varied clientele - corporates, healthcare organizations, manufacturing locations, educational institutes and in remote environments. Our solutions range across food & catering, facilities management, technical services, workplace experience, energy management, and benefits & rewards services. Sodexo India is powered by a team of 48,000 employees who cater to 500+ clients at 1,100 sites daily. We harbour an inclusive, diverse, fair, equal, and positive work environment to improve the quality of life of those we serve, everyday.

For details, please visit in.sodexo.com/home.html.

Stop Hunger is the unique philanthropic cause of Sodexo. Its mission: to act locally and sustainably for a hunger free world. Founded 26 years ago by employees of Sodexo in the United States, it has grown into a global nonprofit network acting in 54 countries. To achieve its mission, Stop Hunger draws support from the ecosystem of its founding partner, Sodexo, a global leader in quality-of-life services. Stop Hunger also partners with 400 food banks, NGOs and charities and brings together 41,000 volunteers, thousands of whom come from Sodexo, who take part in fundraising, food distribution and skills-based missions.

For details, please visit www.stop-hunger.org.

