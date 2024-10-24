A Grand Diwali with Phoenix Palladium Mumbai

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 24: This festive season, step into Phoenix Palladium Mumbai - where Diwali dreams come alive! The storied mall celebrates fifteen years with vibrant decor and exciting activities. From the world's best luxury brands to hidden high-street treasures, exquisite dining experiences, and top-tier entertainment, Phoenix Palladium has everything you need to indulge your senses and festive shopping lists, under one fabulous roof.

Festive Decor: A Tribute to Artisanship and Heritage

Over the years, Phoenix Palladium, Mumbai, has set the standard for seasonal decor that is both aesthetically delightful and culturally meaningful. This year, the mall dresses up luxuriously for Diwali, paying homage to India's rich heritage of artisanship with a visual showcase themed Treasures of India.

Inaugurated by celebrated author Twinkle Khanna, Amruta Fadnavis, Director of Phoenix Palladium, Gayatri Ruia, and CEO Phoenix Malls, Rashmi Sen, the leitmotif unfolds with The Regal Guardian, a striking facade adorned with traditional peacock motifs symbolizing beauty, grace, and national pride. The decor, brought to life by the creative vision of Elementa Designs, showcases breathtaking craftsmanship throughout the mall. At the heart of the decor, towers The Grand Lantern of India, a 52-foot Lantern illuminating the courtyard, celebrating the essence of Diwalilight over darkness. This awe-inspiring installation is expected to set a national record as the largest lantern in India. "In these 15 remarkable years, Phoenix Palladium has become a true landmark, with iconic luxury brands and an incredible shopping experience. The 'Treasure of India' Diwali decor is stunning, celebrating India's rich artisanship and beautifully connecting to Phoenix's heritage as a former mill while creating special moments for all," said Amruta Fadnavis. Inside the mall, Weavers of Dreams, a majestic handloom installation, pays homage to India's vibrant textile heritage, honouring the artisans who have woven their creativity, skill, and magic into the fabric of Indian culture. Adding a meaningful touch to the celebration, the presence of children from NGOs like Jai Vakeel and Teach India reflected the true spirit of Diwalispreading joy, hope, and inclusivity.

"At Phoenix Palladium, our decor is not just about aesthetics; it's about telling a story that resonates deeply with our patrons. This year, our Treasures of India theme powerfully merges luxury with cultural heritage, infusing the entire space with festive grandeur. These installations are designed to captivate and inspire, leaving a lasting impression and elevating the festive spirit for all who experience the quintessential Phoenix Palladium," said Gayatri Ruia.

"Phoenix Palladium has always been one of my favorite shopping destinations in Mumbai, and the beautiful, festive decor makes it even more exciting to visit. For me, a Lantern is more than just a symbol of lightit embodies the spirit of Diwali, illuminating our homes and hearts with hope, joy, and the triumph of good over evil," said Twinkle Khanna. "The Grand Lantern of India at Phoenix Palladium is a magnificent installation, a reminder that even in the darkest moments, light will always find its way."

Festive Shopping: 300+ brands under one roof

From couture to street-chic, from statement accessories to the trendiest shoes, Phoenix Palladium is where fashionistas find their inspiration, with iconic labels like Burberry, Gucci, Versace, Zegna, Chanel, and Dior. As the proud home of India's first Jacob & Co store, Phoenix Palladium continues to cement its status as Mumbai's ultimate luxury watch destination, featuring renowned boutiques such as Franck Muller, Hublot, and Panerai. Get a chance to win a staycation at St. Regis Mumbai this festive season as you shop for your list of holiday-perfect products at ethnic brands like Ritu Kumar, Shantanu & Nikhil, Mogra, and Ranna Gill or add a dash of sparkle with jewellery from Zoya, Tanishq, Malabar or Kalyan Jewellers. With global designer brands, dazzling ethnic wear, bespoke collections, seasonal must-haves, perfect gifts and statement jewellery, Phoenix Palladium ensures you shine brighter this Diwali!

Festive Gastronomy: Treat Your Tastebuds at 50+ Outlets

Flavours meet festivities at Phoenix Palladium in a culinary journey like no other. Whether you're craving global delights, comfort food, or the finest fine dining, this is where Mumbai's food scene comes alive! Savour gourmet experiences from across the globe - from authentic Italian, sumptuous Asian to spicy Indian street food. Experience award-winning restaurants, chic cafes, and elegant bars where ambience and flavour blend to perfection. Perfect for everything from a casual lunch to an extravagant dinner, Phoenix Palladium features over 50+ eateries, offering an exquisite array of global cuisines. From Foo and Bayroute to PaPaYa and Smoke House Deli, every meal is a celebration of taste.

Live Events

- The Ananta Bazaar, October 11 to November 3: Phoenix Palladium's courtyard transforms into a market that brings together the finest homegrown brands and traditional artisans with festive attire, handcrafted gifts and gourmet treats.

- The Artisan Collective: Immerse yourself in the world of craftsmanship at a dedicated workshop zone, where skilled artisans showcase and teach traditional techniques, offering a hands-on experience of India's rich artisanal heritage.

- Sutej Singh LIVE, October 26th: Catch this electrifying concert at the Courtyard, delivering a powerful musical experience under the open sky.

