A Hassle-Free Custom Gifting Solution for the Corporate World, Trade Shows, and Events

New Delhi [India] November 6: In the bustling world of corporate business, two innovative women are making waves with their new venture, Giftzgully.in, an online platform offering customized gifting solutions tailored specifically for Corporate World, Trade Shows, and Events. The Giftzgully.in founded by Ankita Nikhil Bhardwaj and Ankeeta Prafull Dongre under BrandEcho Enterprises LLP. A custom gifting solution aimed at transforming the corporate gifting landscape. These enterprising women are graduate in Electronics and Telecommunications Engineering, and in Business Administration from Nagpur University. These enterprising women coming from a family rooted in retail and a manufacturing background, their combined expertise promises to bring a fresh perspective to the corporate gifting industry.

The Birth of Giftzgully.in

The idea for GiftzGully.in emerged from the founders’ keen observations of the corporate world and their personal experiences within their respective family businesses. Ankita N. Bhardwaj noticed that many businesses struggled to find unique and meaningful gifts that resonated with their brand and left a lasting impression on clients and employees. Ankeeta P. Dongre, with her manufacturing insight, understood the logistical challenges and the importance of quality and customization in corporate gifting.

“Corporate gifting is not just about giving; it’s about building relationships and showing appreciation,” says Ankita N. Bhardwaj. “We saw a gap in the market for a platform that could provide tailored solutions with ease and efficiency.”

Addressing Corporate Gifting Challenges

Corporates often face several challenges when it comes to gifting. The most common issues include:

Lack of Customization: Many companies find it difficult to source gifts that can be personalized to reflect their brand identity. Quality Control: Ensuring the quality of gifts is paramount, as subpar items can damage a company’s reputation. Logistical Hassles: Managing large orders, timely delivery, and proper invoicing can be daunting tasks for businesses.

The GiftzGully Solution

GiftzGully.in addresses these challenges head-on by offering an online platform where businesses can explore a wide range of products and customize them as per their needs. The process is designed to be user-friendly and efficient, making corporate gifting hassle-free.

Diverse Product Range : GiftzGully.in features an extensive selection of gifts, from luxurious items to practical office supplies, all of which can be personalized to suit the recipient.

Easy Online Process : The platform allows users to effortlessly browse, select, and customize gifts, with a seamless online ordering process.

Fast Shipping : Understanding the importance of timely delivery, GiftzGully.in ensures quick shipping options to meet urgent needs.

: Understanding the importance of timely delivery, GiftzGully.in ensures quick shipping options to meet urgent needs. Simple Invoicing: The platform provides easy invoicing solutions, simplifying the financial aspect of corporate gifting.

“GiftzGully.in is designed to be a one-stop solution for all corporate gifting needs,” explains Ankeeta P. Dongre. “We want to make the process as smooth as possible, ensuring that businesses can focus on what they do best while we take care of their gifting requirements.”

The Future of Corporate Gifting

With GiftzGully.in, the founders aim to redefine the corporate gifting experience, making it more personalized, efficient, and impactful. Their unique blend of retail and manufacturing expertise, combined with a deep understanding of business administration, positions them perfectly to lead this innovative venture.

In a world where corporate relationships are more important than ever, GiftzGully.in offers a promising solution for companies looking to foster strong connections with their clients and employees. By addressing common pain points and providing a streamlined, customizable gifting experience, Ankita N. Bhardwaj and Ankeeta P. Dongre are set to make a significant mark on the corporate gifting industry.

Visit GiftzGully.in to explore their offerings and experience a new era of corporate gifting.

