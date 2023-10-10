A Raja's properties brought using proceeds of crime possessed by ED

New Delhi [India], October 10 : The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Tuesday said it has taken possession of 15 immovable properties owned by A Raja allegedly through his benami company Kovai Shelters Promoters India Pvt Ltd, in a Prevention of Money-Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) case.

The case relates to a matter of a disproportionate assets case of A. Raja, former Union Cabinet Minister of Environment and Forest and a DMK leader.

ED said in a release Tuesday the investigation revealed that A Raja, during his tenure as Minister of Environment and Forests from 2004 to 2007, granted environmental clearances to a real estate company, based out of Gurugram (one of the largest real estate companies in the country, also listed on BSE).

According to ED, the real estate company has given kickback allegedly to A Raja as quid pro quo for awarding the environmental clearance, around the same period in the year 2007, in the garb of land commission income in the hands of the benami company of A Raja.

A Raja, according to the ED, incorporated the benami company in 2007 in the name of his family members and his close family friend, with the sole objective of using it as a vehicle to park the proceeds of crime.

The said company never engaged in any business activity since inception, the ED alleged.

"ED investigation established that the properties measuring 45 acres of land in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu (worth around Rs.55 Crore) were purchased directly using the proceeds of crime generated by A. Raja. Therefore, in order to prevent the accused and his benamis from enjoying such properties. ED has invoked the provisions of Section 8(4) of PMLA and taken the possession of the properties attached vide provisional attachment order dated 20.12.2022, which was subsequently confirmed by the Hon'ble Adjudicating Authority (PMLA), Delhi vide order dated 01.06.2023," the ED said today.

Further investigation is under progress.

