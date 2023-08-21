A Remarkable Tale of Resilience and Triumph: ‘Ambition in Aprons’

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 21: ‘Ambition in Aprons’ is an inspiring new fiction novel penned by the talented author Suhas Inamdar. This captivating tale delves deep into the extraordinary journey of an ordinary homemaker who defies all conventions to achieve unprecedented success. Incidentally,‘Ambition in Aprons' is his 11th book, and the author has been releasing one book every year for the past 11 years – all in the fiction genre!

In ‘Ambition in Aprons’, readers are introduced to the protagonist, Radhika Ranade, an unassuming woman in her forties, who realizes one day that she too has a right to have ambitions, and the contours of her life need not be confined only to her husband and children. The novel takes readers on an emotional rollercoaster as Radhika boldly confronts a ruthless local politician who threatens to derail her dreams. Undaunted, she embarks on a quest to redefine her own identity, courageously defying the odds stacked against her.

The book was launched at Sky Lounge, Amanora Future Towers, Hadapsar, Pune on 19th August 2023, at the hands of Chief Guest Sonia Agarwal Konjeti, Founder, PULA, and Guest of Honour, Sanjana Inamdar, who is Editor & Creative Partner, and was involved in the book from scratch, in the presence of several guests and friends.

“This is indeed a very inspiring story and truly an interesting read”, said Sonia Agarwal Konjeti. “I absolutely loved the cover of the book – a powerful picture of a woman holding her winning trophy, as if announcing ‘I have won!’. Women have the wings – they just need a push that says, ‘go fly’, which comes from a supportive family. Like the protoganist, Radhika, I too have a very supportive husband and daughter – and that’s why I have achieved what I am today”, she smiled.

“Editing and proofreading his books have been a great journey and enriching experience for me. His language is very simple and his books are truly motivating.”, expressed Sanjana Inamdar, literally the strength of Suhas.

‘This story is a celebration of the indomitable human spirit,’ says Suhas Inamdar, the brilliant mind behind ‘Ambition in Aprons’. "Through Radhika's journey, I wanted to showcase the resilience and strength that lies within each of us. It is a reminder that no matter how ordinary our circumstances may seem; we all have the potential to achieve extraordinary feats.", he elaborates. As the narrative unfolds, Radhika's tenacity and determination become a beacon of hope for readers who have ever felt underestimated or trapped by their circumstances. From the boundaries of a kitchen to the national arena, her remarkable transformation serves as a source of inspiration, proving that success knows no age or class boundaries.

An engineer by qualification, an author by passion, and a YouTuber by hobby, Suhas Inamdar, a Puneite, has his own consultancy firm, which is into Facilities Management, having worked earlier in Dubai for 15 years.

‘Ambition in Aprons’ addresses universal themes of empowerment, perseverance, and the pursuit of dreams. It highlights the importance of self-belief, the support of loved ones, and the value of pushing beyond comfort zones. Early readers have praised the novel for its engaging storytelling and its ability to evoke a wide range of emotions. The novel's ability to resonate with readers from diverse backgrounds is a testament to its timeless and relatable narrative. ‘Ambition in Aprons' will strike a chord with readers of all ages. It is an uplifting and empowering tale that celebrates the strength of the human spirit and encourages us to embrace life's challenges with determination and grace.

It was an enjoyable afternoon, as quite a few of Suhas Inamdar’s friends and fans too commented on his books and the inspiration that they drew from it.

The event was eloquently hosted by senior journalist and author Kalyani Sardesai.

‘Ambition in Aprons’ is now available and can be ordered online via Amazon and Flipkart. The 239 pages book is priced at Rs.315/-.

An engineer by qualification, an author by passion, and a YouTuber by hobby, Suhas Inamdar, a Puneite, has his own consultancy firm, which is into Facilities Management, having worked earlier in Dubai for 15 years.

Suhas Inamdar is a critically acclaimed author known for crafting powerful narratives that resonate with readers on a deep and emotional level. With a diverse portfolio of fiction works, Suhas Inamdar continues to captivate audiences with compelling characters and inspirational stories. ‘Ambition in Aprons' is his 11th book, and the author has been releasing one book every year for the past 11 years– all in the fiction genre!

His books are a unique blend of Motivation, Success, Happiness and Philosophy.

To learn more about the author and the novel, please visit www.suhasinamdar.com or follow Suhas Inamdar on social media.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor