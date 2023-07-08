A Stellar Assembly of Visionaries: Distinguished Speakers Announced for CII Yi G20 YEA Summit

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 8: The G20 YEA Summit 2023, hosted by CII - Young Indians (Yi), is set to create an empowering platform for youth entrepreneurs to contribute to economic growth, job creation, innovation, and social change. This highly anticipated event, scheduled to take place from July 13-15 in New Delhi, aims to bring together over 800 changemakers from 40+ nations for immersive learning, networking, and knowledge sharing.

The G20 YEA Summit boasts an exceptional line-up of distinguished speakers and attendees who are set to make a significant impact at the event. The presence of esteemed personalities such as Smriti Irani, Minister of Women & Child Development and Minority Affairs will add valuable expertise and insights to the summit.

Amitabh Kant, an accomplished Indian bureaucrat and former CEO of NITI Aayog, brings his extensive experience in fostering innovation and economic growth. Sumita Dawra, officer of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), will be gracing the event as well. With her vast experience at various levels of governance in India and abroad, she brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the event.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minister of Civil Aviation of India, will be gracing the event and will be sharing his insights and expertise.

Shereen Bhan, the Managing Editor of CNBC-TV18, will be in attendance as well. As an experienced journalist and news anchor, Shereen Bhan brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in business and financial journalism.

To further add gravitas to the conversation, the summit will also see the participation of Ms Palki Sharma Upadhyay - a decorated journalist and news anchor who worked as the Managing Editor of World Is One News (WION).

During the summit, attendees will have the privilege of hearing from a diverse group of visionary entrepreneurs who have made significant contributions to the Indian business landscape.

Varun and Ghazal Alagh, Prince Fahad, and Dr Kamdar - the minds behind some of India's most successful Unicorns and startups, will be sharing their experiences. Additionally, Paritosh Pathak, an expert networking coach, international speaker, and trainer will be marking his presence - to add to the conversation.

These entrepreneurs hail from different sectors, bringing with them a wealth of knowledge and expertise that spans various industries. Each of them has played a pivotal role in shaping their respective sectors and has been instrumental in driving innovation and growth.

India, currently the 3rd largest startup economy worldwide and the 5th largest global economy with a young and dynamic workforce, presents a land of opportunities for growth.

Dilip Krishna, President-India G20 YEA & National Chairman, CII - Young Indians (Yi), proudly asserts, "We are thrilled to present an exceptional lineup of distinguished speakers and attendees for the G20 YEA Summit. Their collective expertise and wealth of experience will undoubtedly contribute to the success of the event, fostering an environment of learning and collaboration. Each speaker brings a unique perspective and a proven track record of driving change and innovation in their respective fields. Their insights and lessons learned will inspire and empower the next generation of entrepreneurs, setting them on a path towards catalysing global change. We are confident that the presence of such influential personalities will elevate the summit to new heights, creating an unparalleled platform for networking, knowledge-sharing, and meaningful connections."

Young Indians (Yi), an integral part of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), recognizes the pivotal role entrepreneurship plays in India's transformative journey. With a vision to promote entrepreneurship as a tool for developing India, CII Young Indians has been actively nurturing young talent through mentorship and knowledge delivery. Their initiatives aim to prepare school and college students for entrepreneurship and provide ongoing support for entrepreneurs to scale their ventures.

The G20 YEA Summit 2023 will mark a significant milestone in empowering youth entrepreneurs and fostering global change - from July 13-15 in New Delhi.

For more information and registration details, please visit the official G20 YEA Summit 2023 website at https://www.g20yea-india.com

Young Indians (Yi), an integral part of the Confederation of Indian Industry, is a movement that brings together Indian youth to lead, co-create, and influence India's future. With over 5,700 members across 63 city chapters, Yi has become a dynamic community of entrepreneurs, business owners, professionals, and influencers under the age of 45. The organization focuses on empowering and educating young leaders while fostering stakeholder engagement through various projects, including Masoom, Road Safety, Health, Accessibility, Climate Change, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor