A Trio of Talent: Viraj Ghelani, Manasi Parekh, and Parthiv Gohil Unite for Unforgettable Horror Comedy

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 27: Social media sensation Viraj Ghelani is all set to make his debut in Gujarati cinema with the Horror comedy “Jhamkudi” produced by Parthiv Gohil and Manasi Parekh under their banner “Soul Sutra Studios”.

“It will be an out and out entertainer with equal amounts of thrill to keep the audience hooked till the end”, says director Umang Vyas.

Soul Sutra Studios, after producing hit films like “Golkeri” and “Kutch Express,” is set to cast a spell on audiences once again with “Jhamkudi”. The production house has officially announced the commencement of filming on November 25th, with a slated release for 2024.

Alongside Viraj is a stellar cast featuring renowned actors Manasi Parekh, Sanjay Goradia, Ojas Rawal, Chetan Daiya, Nisarg Trivedi and others. The combination of seasoned performers promises an unforgettable cinematic experience, blending the chills of horror with the belly laughs of comedy.

Manasi Parekh is famous for her work in Hindi serials, movies and ads. And is also doing incredible work in Gujarati films. “Producing Jhamkudi is exciting as the team we are working with is dynamic. We want to make content that pushes the envelope all the time”.

Parthiv gohil has rocked audiences across the world with his dynamic stage performance and songs in Hindi and Gujarati films. He has also worked with corporates like Reliance, in music curation and production. Stepping into his role as film producer he says “Manasi and me have always wanted to keep experimenting with different genres. I am very excited as we have lots of new things we are working on”.

Teaming up with Manasi and Parthiv in Soul Sutra Studios is Mr. Dhaval Thakkar of RD Brothers.

The film is set to take audiences on a rollercoaster ride of emotions, weaving together elements of horror and comedy in a unique and entertaining narrative. As filming kicks off this November, Soul Sutra Studios invites cinephiles and fans alike to stay tuned for updates, behind-the-scenes glimpses, and exclusive insights into the making of “Jhamkudi.”

