A unique art exhibit by Breakthrough in support of Gender Equality – at Tao art gallery, Mumbai, 22 – 27 September, 2023

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21: For a girl in India, unequal access to life is often predetermined as early as childhood. For every 1000 boys, only 918 are allowed to even be born- Census 2011, one in every four girls is a child bride, and only 41% get over 10 years of schooling. This inequity continues as she becomes a woman, by way of discrimination and violence. Delhi-based Breakthrough India’s upcoming event The Equal Project, to be held at Tao art Gallery, from September 22 to 27, spotlights these issues and stands in support of a brighter, more equal future for girls to actualise their full potential.

In a perfect combination of beautiful art meets a good cause, The Equal Project will display stunning, hand-painted sculptures by some of India’s most eminent artists like Seema Kohli, Brinda Miller, Kamar Alam, Sujata Bajaj, Nayana Kanodia, Nishant Dange and more, aligned with Breakthrough’s mission towards a gender-equal world, free of violence and discrimination.

Said Nayana Kanodia, “We think of trees growing downwards and Mother Earth as the divine feminine, fully fertile and nurturing. My sculpture features the ‘Tree of Life’ with lush flora and fauna, in the hope of providing young girls and opportunity to live out their dreams to the fullest.”

Kamar Alam adds, “My work is called ‘I am the Sky’ and celebrates the dreams in every girls heart, the work features birds flying free in the limitless sky. Every woman is a fount of spirituality, wisdom, strength and this is gesture on our part as artists, to help the aspirations of young girls soar in ever widening horizons.”

The sculpture mould, crafted by renowned sculptor Arzan Khambatta, is painted in different artists’ styles, spotlighting a girl’s dreams, aspirations and desire for freedom. The show is curated by Sapna Kar of Burgundy Consultancy and will be on view at Tao art gallery, for patrons of Art & Charity.

The show is helmed by patrons Sushma Jain & Kalpana Shah, both of whom have also painted one sculpture each for the collection. Said Sushma Jain, “Painting the sculpture myself, was a wonderful experience. I tend to develop a deep connection with my subjects as I paint them and I felt the same while painting this beautiful girl child. By adopting a sculpture, each one of us can help young girls across 6 states of India, live in world with equal opportunities via Breakthrough.”

Kalpana Shah said, “Tao is honoured to host the Equal Project, for this extremely relevant cause. The inequity, discrimination and violence faced by women is sometimes not apparent to us in big cities, but it definitely exists, and it gives me great pleasure to stand in support of a brighter, more equal future for every Indian daughter.”

Breakthrough works with around 1.5 million adolescents across six states directly and through state government partnerships to mould a new generation of boys and girls whose gender views are progressive and non-discriminatory. This work has led to an increase in girls’ age at marriage by nearly two years in areas of Uttar Pradesh where Breakthrough works; changed gender-based attitudes and behaviours in young people and communities; and empowered girls to take control of their lives - like choice of career and whom they wish to marry. Decisions that will allow girls to determine their own, equal lives from a young age.

The Equal Project exhibition will be held at Tao Art Gallery, 165, The View, Dr Annie Besant Rd, Worli, Mumbai - 400018; from 11 am to 7 pm.

For enquiries and donations sapnakar@gmail.com and amanc@inbreakthrough.org

