A Vision for a Greener Future: Celebrating World Environment Day with author, thought leader and environmentalist Chet Kamal Parkash

New Delhi (India), June 5: On World Environment Day, the thought leader, IT professional, author and environmentalist Chet Kamal Parkash shares his thoughts on the urgent need to embrace green energy and sustainable practices. As we celebrate World Environment Day, we are reminded of our shared responsibility to protect and preserve our planet.

India is the world’s 4th largest consumer of electricity and the world’s 3rd largest renewable energy producer with 40% of energy capacity installed in the year 2022 (160 GW of 400 GW) coming from renewable sources. In the last two decades, harnessing renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, hydroelectric power, biomass and geothermal energy has helped significantly in reduction of carbon footprint and to combat the climate changes.

The transition to green energy is not merely an option but an imperative for our survival and the well-being of future generations. The current technological advancements and Innovation plays a pivotal role in this transition. Advances in photovoltaic technology, efficient wind turbines, and energy storage solutions are revolutionizing how we generate and use power. These innovations not only provide sustainable energy solutions but also create economic opportunities and enhance the importance of green energy utilization.

However, the shift towards green energy requires collaborative approach. Individuals and organizations can contribute by adopting renewable energy plans, investing in energy-efficient appliances, and supporting eco-conscious businesses. There is an urgent need to build an ecosystem to address the need of raising concerns about global-warming. Creating awareness is equally important and by doing the same we can make people understand benefits of green energy. Our collective efforts can help reduce carbon footprints through switching home energy supply to green energy sources, encouraging adoption of solar panels for electricity, use of solar water heaters, switching to electric vehicles, and by using solar-powered technology gadgets. The adoption of use of LED lights, choosing energy-efficient appliances for heating and cooling solutions for household use greatly helps in reduction of energy consumption.

In today's era, it is acceptance that we live in high-rise buildings and we feel lack of places to start with the plantation. There are still a number of ways to work towards environment and make this world and surroundings better than ever. One such way is by associating oneself with NGOs who have been working relentlessly for environment protection and always strive for greener future. Such NGOs work with great vision and common goals with impactful initiatives. They choose the places around you to conduct the plantation drive, invite participation in large groups, conduct environment awareness programs, encourage the adoption of green energy, and make life on our planet earth more sustainable.

The ‘Catch Foundation' based in Ahmedabad is one such organization which started with such initiatives and has been working since a decade for tackling environmental issues. Mr. Parkash shows his active participation with great interest and expresses his gratitude in volunteering the events lead by the organization. By getting associated with such organizations, we can drive the societal change necessary for a sustainable future.

Let us seize this opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to environmental stewardship. Together, we can build a world where clean energy powers our homes, schools, and businesses, ensuring a healthier and more prosperous future for all. Happy World Environment Day!

