AAI withdraws another bid for procuring body scanners used in airport security

New Delhi [India], July 10 : The tender issued by the Airport Authority of India (AAI) to procure 131 body scanners aimed to meet passengers' safety and security, stands withdrawn, officials said

Talking to ANI, a senior AAI official said the tender was withdrawn due to "administrative reasons".

"AAI had invited the global tender for 131 number of Full Body Scanners on July 6, 2023. However, tender has been canceled due to administrative reason," the official noted.

However, the official asserted that the AAI was confident to invite tender in the coming future.

"Tender shall be invited again shortly," the official added.

Similarly, AAI in 2020 too issued tender for procuring 198 advance full body scanners for its airports to be later withdrawn due to "administrative reasons"

India's security regulator Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) in 2019 in one of its report said that, "we have around 84 hyper-sensitive and sensitive airports in the country (that) need to install body scanners. Walk-through metal detectors and hand-held metal detectors cannot detect non-metallic weapons and explosives."

AAI has issued a tender for 600 X-ray Baggage Inspection System (XBIS), which still remains open and the authority asserted it was hopeful to procure such scanners in the days to come.

