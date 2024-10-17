AAIJI Group Acquires 50 Acres Land In Dholera To Develop High-end Residential Villas

● Aaiji Group launches 2nd phase of Project – Lotus 1145, to take the size to 1 lakh sq yard

● Company to Develop 3 BHK Villa and Plots

● Aaiji Group has invested over Rs. 100 crore in 5 projects in Dholera

● Investment from Northern state to the tune of 2000-3000 crore annually mostly in the plots and lands in Dholera

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India] October 17: AAIJI Group, one of Gujarat’s leading and most prominent real estate developers in Dholera, has acquired 50 acres of prime land in Dholera Region, Gujarat. This strategic investment, with an estimated project cost of over 150 crores including land acquisition, marks a significant milestone in the group’s commitment to sustainable living and innovative retail spaces. This acquisition complements AAIJI Group’s ongoing projects in Dholera, such as AAIJI Airport Villa, Lotus 1145 Phase-I, Lotus Phase II, Money Plant etc.

AAIJI Group’s new venture will encompass comprehensive land plotting, state-of-the-art residential developments, and modern retail spaces, enhancing the region’s real estate landscape.

Mr. Lalit Parihar, the Founder and Managing Director of Aaiji Group, believes that the development of Ahmedabad, GIFT City, and Dholera in Gujarat mirrors the Tri-city model of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah. Hence, there is immense potential for growth in this region, similar to the success of the Tri-city in the United Arab Emirates. “Dholera is not just a project; it's a vision of the future. Annually, we are seeing fresh investments to the tune of Rs. 2,000 – 3,000 crore in land and plots mostly from – Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Gurgaon and Noida as they have witnessed the growth of realty market in Guargaon, Noida and Chandigarh. At AAIJI Group, we are dedicated to transforming this vision into reality by developing sustainable projects for living and trade that are technologically advanced, environmentally sustainable, and socially inclusive” added Mr Parihar.

The project aligns with Dholera SIR's vision under the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), emphasizing robust infrastructure development, including smart city features, a greenfield cargo and passenger airport, the Ahmedabad-Dholera express highway, a dedicated freight corridor, the Bhimnath-Dholera broadgauge rail line, the Vande Metro between Ahmedabad and Dholera, and access to ports.

The government is dedicated to make Dholera a world-class city with smart city features. Dholera is rapidly developing into a major industrial hub, with over 100 small and large companies establishing their plants. The region's appeal is highlighted by significant investments, such as Tata Electronics' collaboration with Synopsyschip to establish a $10.9 billion semiconductor plant. With many such developments in pipeline, Dholera has emerged as blue-print for Smart City and planned manufacturing hub.

About Aaiji Group

Established in 2015, Aaiji Group has built a formidable reputation for developing real estate projects that set new benchmarks in quality and value. Under the leadership of Lalit Parihar, Aaiji Group has completed two remarkable projects in Dholera SIR: Aaiji Airport Villa and Aaiji Residency. The group is currently shaping dreams with ongoing projects like Lotus 1145 and Dholera Money Plant, designed to meet modern homebuyer needs and enhance the living experience in Gujarat’s thriving smart city.

As the most reliable and trusted brand in Dholera, Aaiji Group stands at the forefront of real estate development, committed to providing unparalleled investment solutions in land and plots. Our steadfast commitment to excellence has earned us the trust and loyalty of our valued customers, making us one of the fastest-growing real estate developers in Dholera. At Aaiji Group, we offer comprehensive investment solutions that cater to all your needs, ensuring a seamless and rewarding experience.

