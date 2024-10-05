AARVV Vallabhaneni Studios Presents The Biggest Costume and Fashion Awards in India

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 5: The CFA Awards 2024, scheduled for November 30 and December 1 at JRC Conventions, Hyderabad, is set to make history by celebrating the incredible talents in costume and fashion design within Tollywood. This is the first time such a large-scale event will honor the unsung heroes of the Tollywood fashion industry a grand poster launch event for the upcoming Costume & Fashion Awards (CFA) 2024 was held at Trident Hotels, Hyderabad.

An impressive lineup of international VVIP guests will be attending for the main event, traveling from major global fashion hubs to Hyderabad. The esteemed guest list includes:

* Gianluca Casu, International Fashion MUA (Dubai, UAE)

* Dr Michel Daher, Founder & President of BIAF, DIAFA, and The EMIGALA Awards (Lebanon)

* Simone Cangelmi, Talent Manager, Wonder People Media (Italy)

* Mattia Holm, International Fashion Photographer (Dubai, UAE)

* Djeasilane Balane, Fashion Show Manager (Paris, France)

* Mouna Khorasanee, Senior Artist Agent, MMG Artists (Dubai, UAE)

* Secem Tati, CEO of Ganap Magazine (Istanbul, Turkey)

* Giorgia Dardi, International Supermodel (Italy)

* Jenny Lin G. Maano, MISS Philippines, President of SunSmart Solar Power Technology Inc (Philippines)

* Hanif Shaikh, Founder & Chairman of Emirates Holding Group (Dubai, UAE)

These international delegates will join Tollywood's best talents in fashion and costume design for a first-ever celebration of such scale in South India. The awards ceremony aims to connect international fashion professionals with the regional film industry, encouraging a blend of expertise, creativity, and culture.

The poster launch event saw the esteemed presence of notable figures such as Dr Khalid Al Balooshi, Dr Kabir K V, Dr Vallabhaneni Gopichand, Dr Arunasree Sukala, Dr Ajitha Surabhi, and Shivani Gupta. This event served as a curtain-raiser, celebrating the craftsmanship in the industry and paving the way for global fashion industry experts to collaborate with Tollywood professionals, extending cultural and creative exchanges.

AARVV Vallabhaneni Studios, who support the handloom weavers and the powerhouse behind the CFA Awards, is a forward-thinking film production and fashion label. Known for organizing grand-scale events, the studio is spearheaded by Vallabhaneni Gopichand and Arunasree Sukala, who are committed to promoting sustainability, innovation, and fashion excellence across both Indian and international markets.

For more details and updates on the CFA Awards 2024, follow our official social media channels and get ready to witness an extraordinary celebration of Tollywood's finest!

For more information on the Costume & Fashion Awards 2024, please visit www.aarvvstudios.com or reach out to info. @aarvvstudios.com.

