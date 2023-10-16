Aarya Naveen: The ‘Little Prince’ Super Model of India 2023 WINNER at YIFW”

New Delhi (India), October 16: In the glitzy world of fashion, where style and glamour often dominate the headlines, a young and promising talent has emerged, stealing hearts and the spotlight. Aarya Naveen, a name that’s now synonymous with charm and talent, graced the YS International Fashion Week (YIFW) 2023, earning the title of ‘Little Prince’ Super Model of India. His journey is one that’s not only about a remarkable rise to fame but also a testament to the dreams and aspirations of the country’s youth.

A Glimpse into Aarya Naveen’s Life:

Born in the vibrant city of Bangalore, Aarya Naveen hails from the locality of T Dasarahalli. At the tender age of a second-grader, he’s not just a student but a budding model with immense promise. Aarya is currently pursuing his education at Sri Chaitanya Techno school, Peenya dasarahalli branch.

An Impressive Portfolio of Achievements:

What sets Aarya Naveen apart is his extraordinary list of achievements at such a young age. He holds an international certificate in Karate’s blue belt from CHAN-KI MARTIAL ARTS TRUST (R). In 2021, he was crowned the 1st runner-up in the prestigious YS International Fashion Week, showcasing a natural flair for the runway.

His talents extend beyond the fashion realm. Aarya has also been recognized as the recipient of the ‘Best Dancer’ award from the Darshan Cultural Academy (DCA). His foray into the world of cinema is in progress, with Aarya currently working as a Child Artist in an upcoming short movie titled ‘Ambewadi.’

In the realm of modeling, Aarya Naveen secured the 2nd runner-up position in the Anish Creations Modeling competition. His dedication to cultural pursuits has earned him a state-level culture dance festival certificate.*Dreams and Aspirations:

Despite his burgeoning fame, Aarya Naveen remains down-to-earth and grounded in his dreams. Beyond the dazzling lights of the fashion world, he aspires to become a doctor, emphasizing the importance of education and contributing to society’s well-being. His dreams don’t stop there; Aarya harbors aspirations to make a name for himself as an international model.

In addition to his modeling and academic pursuits, Aarya Naveen boasts a range of hobbies that reflect his diverse interests. He’s a passionate dancer, singer, artist, and swimmer. His proficiency in Karate showcases not only his physical prowess but also his discipline and commitment.

Supportive Parents:

Behind Aarya Naveen’s remarkable journey, there are his loving parents who have been a constant source of support and encouragement. His father, Shashidhara L, and his mother, Nayana AR, have stood by his side, nurturing his talents and dreams.

In his own words, Aarya lovingly acknowledges, “I love my parents,” emphasizing the role of family support in his journey.

Aarya Naveen’s story is not just about the glitz and glamour but also about the promise of young India. His radiant presence at YIFW 2023 signals the rise of a new star, ready to conquer both the fashion world and the pursuit of knowledge. As he continues to chase his dreams, the nation watches with bated breath, cheering for the ‘Little Prince’ Super Model of India.

Founder: “Ys International Fashion Week: A Dream Realized by Founder Yash”

Behind the glittering runway and the talented young models who shine on it, there’s a visionary leader who has turned dreams into reality. Ys International Fashion Week (YIFW) is the brainchild of founder and CEO Yash, who has worked tirelessly to create a platform that celebrates and nurtures young talent in the fashion industry.

Yash’s vision and dedication have not only given aspiring models like Aarya Naveen a chance to shine but have also elevated the fashion industry in India to new heights. YIFW stands as a testament to Yash’s commitment to providing a stage where dreams can come true.

Show Director: Hemalatha S

The stunning achievements of Aarya Naveen were showcased under the expert guidance of Show Director Hemalatha S at the grand stage of Yash International Fashion Week (YIFW). Hemalatha’s expertise and creative direction played a pivotal role in enhancing the overall experience of the event, ensuring that Aarya’s talents and charisma shone brightly on the runway.

Hemalatha S’s vision and artistic prowess added an extra layer of finesse to the show, making it a memorable event for everyone involved. With her remarkable skills in show direction, Hemalatha S contributed significantly to Aarya Naveen’s success and the overall grandeur of YIFW.

Choreography by Zeeshan and Shravya Rishika

Aarya Naveen’s captivating performances on the runway were choreographed to perfection by the talented duo of Zeeshan and Shravya Rishika. Their creative choreography added an extra layer of elegance and style to the already dazzling show, highlighting Aarya’s natural charm and grace.

Aarya Naveen’s journey to stardom is not just an individual achievement but a testament to the dedication and passion of the entire team that supported him. With the guidance of Hemalatha S, the organization of Ys International Fashion Week, and the creative choreography of Zeeshan and Shravya Rishika, Aarya’s success shines even brighter.

His story is an inspiration to young talents across the nation, a reminder that dreams, discipline, and determination can lead to remarkable accomplishments. As Aarya continues to chase his dreams of becoming a doctor and an international model, he carries with him the support and cheers of a nation proud of its ‘Little Prince’ Super Model of India.

