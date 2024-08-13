Aayush Wellness Limited reports a 6300 Percent growth in revenue to Rs 111.00 lakhs in the June 2024 quarter

New Delhi (India), August 13: Aayush Wellness Limited, formerly Aayush Food and Herbs Limited, has reported its best quarterly earnings in the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The company achieved an impressive 6300% y-o-y topline growth and 183.56% y-o-y bottom line growth. Company's total revenue stood Rs. 1110.56 lakhs vis-à-vis Rs. 17.35 lakhs in June 2023 and profit after tax stood at Rs 25.49 lakhs, vis-a-vis Rs 8.98 lakhs in the same quarter last year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) has also risen to Rs 0.79 per share vis-a vis Rs. 0.28 per share, reflecting a substantial 184% y-o-y rise. This notable growth was fueled by the successful expansion and enhancement of its product portfolio, alongside strong performance across its core business segments in the Healthcare and wellness sector. In the June 2024 quarter, the company achieved a Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹25.49 lakhs, representing a substantial increase of 51.30% compared to the PAT of ₹16.85 lakhs recorded in the previous quarter (March 2024).

The company achieved total revenue of Rs 1110.56 Lakhs, representing an impressive growth of 6300% compared to Rs 17.35 lakhs in Q1 FY24. This surge was driven by increased demand for the company’s products and existing services, coupled with the successful expansion into new markets.

Aayush Herbal Pan Masala has received an over whelming response from the market. Within a short span from its launch, the Company has been receiving orders for the herbal Pan Masala from all corners of India.

This Pan Masala, being a 100% natural and ayurvedic product, prioritizes consumer health and well-being by offering a gratifying taste experience. As a spit-free alternative this pan masala can play an important role in the “SWACCH BHARAT” mission.

Company is targeting the Gutka and Pan Masala Market which is valued at Rs. 44,973 Cr. The Gutka and Pan Masala Market is projected to grow at a compounded rate of 3.6% per annum. With increasing healthcare awareness and evolving customer preferences, Aayush Herbal Pan Masala offers a healthier alternative to traditional gutka and pan masala.

Given the significant size of the pan masala market in India, Aayush Herbal Pan Masala is well-positioned to seize a considerable portion of this market.

Mr. Kumar, Managing Director of Aayush Wellness Ltd, said, “Tobacco and supari-free herbal Pan Masala is growing very rapidly in the states where gutka & pan masala consumption is very high. We are selling this product through our website www.aayushwellness.com. Around 70-80% of the orders and inquiries are from Western, Central and Northern regions that account for 53% of India's total pan masala consumption. Hence, we are now signing up distributors and other intermediaries in several cities to ensure that the product is available at local pan shops, as well as ayurvedic and general stores.

The success of the herbal pan masala has laid down the foundation for us to introduce more health enhancing products and services in the future.”

Aayush Wellness remains committed to delivering long-term value to its stakeholders and is confident that this strategic initiative will further strengthen its market position and enhance shareholder wealth.

