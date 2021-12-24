AbbVie in India* receives Great Place to Work® Certification

AbbVie in India* has recently been awarded a Great Place to Work® Certification, recognizing AbbVie's culture of driving breakthroughs by creating a collaborative environment that brings passionate individuals together to solve tough challenges in health care.

The parameters measured by this certification include the credibility of management, respect for people, fairness in the workplace, the pride that employees have in their work and the camaraderie they experience in the work environment.

On this recognition, Suresh Pattathil, Managing Director and General Manager for AbbVie in India said, "We are thrilled to have been recognized as a Great Place to Work® in 2021. At AbbVie, we are a passionate, diverse, and inclusive organization with a culture that supports the best ideas, wherever they originate. The award of this certification by the Great Place to Work® Institute during these challenging times reflects our efforts to care for employees through the pandemic."

"We bring people together because we know that collaboration is the key to breaking barriers and making a remarkable impact on the lives of patients and people. This certification recognizes our commitment to provide employees an environment where they can thrive and make their best contributions," added Rahul Choudhary, General Manager, Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company.

The Great Place to Work® Institute is the global authority on building, sustaining, and recognizing High-Trust and High-Performance CultureTM at workplaces. AbbVie in India has built a high trust culture amongst employees in a variety of ways:

* Every employee gets the opportunity to explore several functions in the organization, through talent exchange and lateral moves in cross-functional roles. For those who wish to be specialists, we create niche career lines within the company.

* We value high quality talent and follow a system where performance-based work is acknowledged and rewarded with incentives, promotions and remuneration.

* We have clear no-discrimination policies and are fully committed to ensuring diversity in our organization.

* We stand out by truly being a company that cares. We place great emphasis on the need for a healthy work life balance, especially in the current pandemic and work from home situation.

"At AbbVie, we have an inclusive culture, where employees feel respected and valued for who they are and are given varied opportunities for development and success. This certification is an acknowledgment of our efforts to provide an environment where insights are sparked and ideas can thrive," said Natasha Tiwary, Country HR Head for AbbVie in India.

AbbVie in India* consists of Allergan entities Allergan India Pvt. Ltd & Allergan Healthcare India Pvt. Ltd. Allergan is now a part of AbbVie.

