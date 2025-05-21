Abdominal Cancer Day 2025: ‘My Health, My Responsibility’ Emerges as a international Call for Awareness

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 21: The observance of Abdominal Cancer Day 2025 marked another significant milestone in India's fight against gastrointestinal cancers, reinforcing the campaign's central message: “My Health, My Responsibility.” What began in 2019 as a local awareness initiative by renowned gastro surgeon Dr. Sundeep Jain has now evolved into a worldwide movement, inspiring growing public participation and institutional support every year.

This year, the event was jointly organized by the Abdominal Cancer Trust, the Institute of Event Management and Research (IIEMR), and Fortis Hospital, bringing together leading voices in medicine, governance, and civil society. The gathering provided a platform for meaningful discussions around the rising prevalence of colon and rectal cancers, particularly in India's North-East region, where cases have been increasing at an alarming rate. The focus remained firmly on early diagnosis, timely treatment, and the importance of adopting preventive health measures.

Addressing the audience, Dr. Sundeep Jain, Founder of the Abdominal Cancer Trust and Abdominal Cancer Day, emphasized that abdominal cancer can often be prevented through timely screening and healthy lifestyle choices. “Our mission goes beyond treatment. It is about building awareness and responsibility. That is the core of our campaign — My Health, My Responsibility,” he said.

The event was attended by several prominent dignitaries including Pt. Suresh Mishra, President, Sanskriti Yuva Sansthan; Mr. Mahesh Garg, Chief Technical Officer, Indian Railways; Mr. Neeraj Batra, Government Counsel, Rajasthan High Court; Mr. Mukesh Mishra, Director, IIEMR; Mr. Manish Agarwal, Director, Fortis Hospital; Dr. Pramila Sanjay, Director, CDART; Advocate Kamlesh Sharma, Program Coordinator; and Mr. Praveen Tijaria, President, Jaipur Runners Club. Their presence highlighted the growing collective resolve to combat abdominal cancer through informed action and collaboration.

Leading medical experts also contributed to the discourse with evidence-based insights. Dr. Ajay Bapna, Senior Oncologist at Bhagwan Mahaveer Cancer Hospital, underlined that timely treatment remains the most effective way to save lives. Dr. Rupesh Pokharna, Head of Gastroenterology at SMS Medical College & Hospital, drew attention to the concerning rise of abdominal cancer in younger adults, especially in the 25–50 age group. Dr. Ram Daga, Head of Gastrointestinal Surgery at SMS Medical College, spoke on how advancements in surgical techniques have significantly improved treatment outcomes, while Dr. Kamal Kishore, Onco Surgeon at the same institution, reiterated that early detection is the key to reducing cancer-related mortality.

Reflecting on the event’s broader purpose, Mr. Mukesh Mishra, Director of IIEMR, noted, “This is not merely a one-day event, but an ongoing process of connecting healthcare, research, and society. Under Dr. Jain's leadership, we are shaping a culture of preventive care and responsible health practices.”

The campaign's growing influence at the international level was also evident through widespread recognition and endorsements. Chief Ministers Hemant Soren (Jharkhand), Lalduhoma (Mizoram), and Pinarayi Vijayan (Kerala) extended their support to the cause.

This year's awareness efforts began with a symbolic poster launch by Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla and Rajasthan's Minister of Medical and Health, Shri Gajendra Singh Khinvsar, signaling high-level support for the initiative.

Further amplifying the campaign's reach, multi-city walks were organized in more than 25 cities across the country, with designated City Ambassadors in 10 locations who played a key role in mobilizing local communities. These simultaneous events created a ripple effect of engagement, education, and commitment to healthier living.

Abdominal Cancer Day 2025 reaffirmed that with the right leadership, public awareness, and community involvement, even the most challenging health concerns can be addressed effectively. The growing success of this initiative stands as a testament to the power of collective responsibility — and the belief that every citizen has a role to play in safeguarding their health.

