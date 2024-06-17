Abhee Celestial City launched Tower C in Bangalore after successful sales of Tower A & B

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 17: Abhee Ventures flagship project, Abhee Celestial City, in a prime location off Sarjapur Main Road, near Green Wood International High School has already sold out its Towers A and B and the premium Tower C is now open for sale.

In response to overwhelming demand, Abhee Ventures has announced the launch of Tower C of Abhee Celestial City. This luxurious high-rise residential complex has already captivated many with its modern design and premium Sports-themed amenities.

Spanning over 5 acres in one of Bangalore's rapidly developing regions, Abhee Celestial City promises an unparalleled lifestyle experience in the Silicon Valley of India. The region known for its tech parks and robust infrastructure, has seen significant real estate growth, with Sarjapur Whitefield Main Road emerging as a prime location for new developments.

Luxurious Living Redefined

Abhee Celestial City offers 400 luxury apartments across three configurations: 2 BHKs, 2.5 BHKs (3+2T), and 3 BHKs (3+3T). The newly launched Tower C, like its predecessors, rises majestically to 2B + 27 floors, offering panoramic views of the surrounding area. Constructed with advanced MIVAN technology and approved by both the BDA and RERA, these residences assure top-notch quality and reliability.

The project's design emphasizes open spaces, with 80% of the area dedicated to lush greenery and recreational facilities. Among the numerous amenities are a sprawling 25,000 sq. ft. clubhouse, a squash court, a convenience store, a spa, a salon, a heated swimming pool, and a multipurpose court. These facilities cater to both relaxation and active lifestyles, ensuring residents have everything they need within the community.

Education and Connectivity

Families will find Abhee Celestial City particularly appealing due to its proximity to 7 prestigious international schools. Within a 3-5 km radius are renowned institutions like Greenwood International High School and Inventure Academy, providing top-tier education options close to home. Thus, Abhee Celestial City is located in the core of Edu-Tech Hub.

Strategically located, the development offers seamless connectivity to major IT companies, tech parks, hospitals, and educational institutions. The upcoming Peripheral Ring Road, STRR, Sub-Urban rail, Namma Metro, and the Bangalore Business Corridor will further enhance accessibility, making it an ideal choice for professionals and families alike.

Sarjapur Whitefield Main Road is quickly becoming a dynamic hub for commerce, education, and recreation. Following the rise of Abhee Celestial City, multiple new commercial ventures are coming up in the area, which might turn the region into a massive residential hub following the footsteps of other real estate micro-markets in Bangalore such as HSR, Whitefield, etc. to the ongoing infrastructural developments, including metro connectivity, position this region as a future commercial and residential powerhouse.

"As South East Bangalore continues its upward trajectory, don't wait for tomorrow's prices when today offers the perfect opportunity to secure your slice of tomorrow's skylines," said R Nagaraj Reddy, Managing Director of Abhee Ventures.

Abhee Ventures believes that the success story of the first towers will be further pushed to record-breaking numbers with their introduction of Tower C's bookings. The prospective owners thus will have a more varied choices to explore in the project. Abhee Celestial City stands as a testament to the region's growth and potential, offering unmatched elegance and sophistication in every aspect.

Even to schedule a sample flat preview, potential buyers can visit the Abhee Ventures Experience Centre directly or visit their website. As the demand for luxury living in Bangalore continues to soar, securing a home in Abhee Celestial City represents not just a wise investment but a step towards a lifestyle of unparalleled comfort and convenience.

Contact us at : https://abheeventures.com/abhee-celestial-city-in-sarjapur-whitefield-mainroad

