Abhee Riviera Royale makes History: Over 75 percent stock sold during Pre- Launch Phase

New Delhi (India), May 27: Another Feather in Abhee Venture’s Crown, the latest Abhee Riviera Royale boutique apartments at Haralur, HSR Extn, Bangalore has sold almost 75 percent of the inventory during its Pre-Launch phase itself.

Situated in a sprawling 1 Lakh 75 thousand sqaure feet of area, this project redefines luxury living with its exquisite design, top-notch amenities, and prime location. The emphasis on luxury permeates every corner of this residential enclave, creating a haven of tranquility amidst the bustling cityscape.

With the demand for classy housing on the rise in Bangalore, Abhee Riviera Royale stands out as a beacon of excellence. The BBMP and RERA approved project offer a total of 96 units comprising 2 BHK and 3 BHK configurations, which has garnered immense attention from homebuyers seeking the perfect blend of comfort, convenience, and sophistication.

The success of Abhee Riviera Royale can be attributed to various factors, with its prime location being chief among them. Situated in HSR Extn, Haralur, one of Bangalore’s finest neighborhoods, where the residents enjoy easy access to a host of public amenities as well as infrastructure such as schools, hospitals, shopping centers, and entertainment hubs. It is also close to Two Major Metro stations, Kudlu Namma Metro is just 1 km away and Iblur Metro is 3 kms away.

Beyond the confines of the residential complex, the neighborhood of HSR Extn in East Bangalore offers a plethora of opportunities for recreation, entertainment, and cultural enrichment. From trendy cafes and gourmet restaurants to boutique shops and art galleries, residents are spoiled for choice when it comes to exploring the vibrant local scene

The strategic location, coupled with excellent connectivity to key areas of the city, has made it a preferred choice for homebuyers seeking a cosmopolitan lifestyle.

Living at Abhee Riviera Royale is not just about owning a luxurious apartment; it’s about embracing a new way of life—a premium lifestyle that promises to elevate every aspect of daily living. From the moment residents step into the grand foyer of the complex, they are greeted by an ambiance of sophistication and refinement that sets the tone for what lies ahead.

Furthermore, the pre-launch phase of Abhee Riviera Royale witnessed unprecedented demand, indicating a strong appetite for premium housing in Bangalore. The project’s emphasis on contemporary design, and thoughtful amenities has resonated well with buyers looking to invest in their dream home.

Speaking on the remarkable achievement, Mr. R Nagaraj Reddy, Founder & Managing Director of Abhee Ventures Pvt Ltd, expressed his delight, saying, “We are thrilled to see such an overwhelming response to Abhee Riviera Royale. It is a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional living spaces that cater to the evolving needs of modern families. We are grateful to our customers for placing their trust in us and look forward to exceeding their expectations.”

The success story of Abhee Riviera Royale is not just a testament to the project’s design and appeal but also to the resilience of the real estate sector in Bangalore. Despite challenges posed and economic uncertainties, the project’s record-breaking sales underscore the enduring demand for premium properties that offer a blend of luxury, comfort, and value.

As construction progresses and the project nears completion, anticipation is high among homeowners eager to experience the epitome of luxury living at Abhee Riviera Royale. With its remarkable pre-launch success, this residential marvel is poised to set new benchmarks in the realm of upscale living in Bangalore, reaffirming the city’s status as a preferred destination for homebuyers seeking excellence in every aspect of life.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor