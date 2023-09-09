Abhiishek Mohta and Aika Kumawat bag the TVC Advertisement for Swivel Dating App

New Delhi (India), September 9: Abhiishek Mohta is among the Top 10 Casting Directors in the Indian Television Industry. Nowadays, he’s also been working as an actor. His recent Music Album, “Tumko Jabse Dekha”, is set to be released next month. In 2021, he made his debut as an actor with “Tu Hai Wahi,” a music album starring Popular Punjabi actress Shezali Sharma.

Mohta recently featured with the sexy lady Kumawat in the latest Advertisement for the Swivel Dating App. While Abhiishek is looking cute, Aika is looking super hot in the TVC.

Apart from Music Albums, Abhiishek has collaborated with many popular brands like Jubilant Nutrihance, Greeko Man, etc etc. He was credited as Associate Creative Head for the Colors Tv Mythology show, Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran, where he was also handling the Casting Department. Abhiishek was the in-house Casting Director for Saffron Broadcast & Media Limited.

Mohta expresses his gratitude towards Nikhil Dwivedi and Aryan Saha because they helped him to reach where he is today.

He was also the Casting Director for OML Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. On the other hand, Aika Kumawat has worked in TVC Advertisement for Baskin Robbins and did an episodic in Crime Patrol 2.0. Recently, she was also seen in an episode of Dil Diyaan Gallan on Sony Sab and Teri Meri Doriyaann on Star Plus, playing character roles.

Abhiishek has been the Casting Director for many TVC Advertisements, YouTube short movies, etc. He has worked for & Tv projects and OTT projects like After Breakup, Woh Ek Raat, etc.

If you are an aspiring actor, you can connect with him via email- abhiishekmohta@gmail.comand follow him on Instagram @abhiishekmohta for all the future Casting updates.

